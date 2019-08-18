Discrepancies in the photos of Ghislaine Maxwell at In-N-Out Burger raise question of Photoshopping or doctoring, according to report

caption Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. source Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking associate, was missing ever since Epstein was arrested weeks ago.

That is, until the New York Post claims to have found her in Los Angeles, eating a burger.

The Daily Mail visited the In-N-Out Burger where Maxwell allegedly ate. It found some discrepancies from the photos. A representative for an advertising agency that oversees a bus stop poster in the Post photograph thinks the photos were Photoshopped.

That, and other seeming discrepancies, raise questions over whether the photos are real – and where Maxwell is now.

In the weeks after Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest ⁠- and suicide ⁠- Ghislaine Maxwell remained a mystery.

The woman, who hasn’t yet been charged with a crime related to Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, seemed to have gone off the grid. She had left the home of a tech CEO she befriended, and was nowhere to be found.

The New York Post found her in the unlikeliest of places: The In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood. Calling them “the first photos” since Epstein’s death, the Post reported that Maxwell “was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday,” August 12, while reading a book about “the secret lives and deaths of CIA operatives.”

The photographer told the Post that Maxwell was “perfectly friendly, very lovely” and that Maxwell remarked it would be the “last time” she would eat there.

Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

But new questions raised by The Mail throw the veracity of the photos into question – and raise the possibility that the situation could have been a set-up.

The Daily Mail visited the In-N-Out on Friday. Its reporters found that the advertisement posted behind Maxwell, on a bus stop, was for a local hospital.

But the New York Post photos show a poster for “Good Boys,” the newly released rated R movie where pre-teens make sex jokes, in the same spot. Outfront Media, the advertising agency that manages posters on that bus stop, told the Daily Mail that the hospital poster had been there since July 28.

Carly Zipp, a representative for Outfront Media, said she thinks the pictures were doctored.

“We think the poster in the Maxwell picture was photoshopped in,” Zipp told The Daily Mail. “We checked… and we have no evidence or record of Good Boys ever being there.”

caption Jeffrey Epstein. source Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

The diner who took the photo also seems to have used a sophisticated camera lens, according to The Daily Mail, rather than a smartphone camera. It raises the possibility that the photo was taken by a professional photographer, rather than a regular diner who incidentally recognized Maxwell, as the Post claimed.

After a close neighbor of Scott Borgerson reported that Maxwell has been at his home in Manchester, MA for the last few years, reports of "Ghislaine sightings" have been popping up all over. The NY Post says these photos were just snapped at an In and Out Burger in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/s10TZ4Y8wX — Jake Morphonios (@morphonios) August 16, 2019

A representative for the New York Post didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

There are other issues with the photo, as the Daily Mail pointed out.

In one of the photos, Maxwell has two drinks on the table with her, yet the Post reported she was “sitting alone.” One cup is red, which is the standard cup for sodas. The other, sitting closer to Maxwell, is green, for shakes.

caption A court drawing of Epstein from a court appearance in July. source Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

The Post also reported that she was with a “pet pooch,” which was nowhere to be found in the photographs.

The Daily Mail also pointed out the oddness of Maxwell’s pose. In the first photo, she seems to be caught somewhat unaware, with her glasses on and still gripping her burger wrapping. In the second photo, her glasses are off, she’s directly facing the camera, and her hair and posture are fixed while her knuckles gently graze her left cheek. It all seems a bit too perfect.

