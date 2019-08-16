Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles — here’s what she ordered at the California fast-food chain

caption Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a concert at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on March 15, 2005. source Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles this week.

This is the first time that Maxwell has been spotted in public following Epstein’s death.

It appears that Maxwell ordered a burger, fries, a shake, and a drink.

Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide has sparked questions and fueled conspiracy theories.

The whereabouts of Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of Epstein, have been linked to these questions. After the Daily Mail reported she was living in Massachusetts and friends of Maxwell’s told The Daily Beast she was in France, the New York Post published a photo of the socialite at In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles.

Maxwell was reportedly spotted by an In-N-Out regular on Monday, with the Post publishing the photo on Thursday.

The photo of Maxwell has sparked a number of questions and even compelled people to visit the In-N-Out location, taking their own photos of the table where Maxwell had sat. The most basic question: What did Maxwell order?

Vice published “What Did Ghislaine Maxwell Order at a California Burger Place? An Investigation” on Thursday evening. However, as writer and host of the “Doughboys” podcast Nick Wiger notes on Twitter, it is hard “to divine much about Ghislaine Maxwell’s In-N-Out order.”

Hard to divine much about Ghislaine Maxwell's In-N-Out order. Here's what we know: green cup = shake, red cup = soft drink. Fries can be seen barely peeking out the camera side of the tray. Can't tell what the burger is but she did *not* go protein style pic.twitter.com/HcgDb79C4L — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) August 15, 2019

Attempting to parse out what Maxwell ordered seems to be a worthy project because it can offer some clue as to how she wants to be publicly perceived at this point in time. Maxwell’s reading material – “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives” – and decision to sit outside at a restaurant with a take-out friendly menu seem to indicate the socialite was somewhat prepared to be spotted at the In-N-Out and acted accordingly.

Here is our best bet as to what Maxwell ordered (informed by Wiger and Vice’s Tim Marchman’s reporting):

A single-patty burger with a bun. As Marchman notes, the burger lacks the red wrapper of In-N-Out’s iconic Double Double, so a single-patty burger of some sort seems to be the best bet.

As Marchman notes, the burger lacks the red wrapper of In-N-Out’s iconic Double Double, so a single-patty burger of some sort seems to be the best bet. Fries. They do not appear to be animal-style, but instead toppings-free.

They do not appear to be animal-style, but instead toppings-free. Shake. The green cup indicates the beverage inside is a shake at In N Out.

The green cup indicates the beverage inside is a shake at In N Out. Drink. Maxwell does not appear to have ordered two drinks (which could indicate a second person at the table), but instead seems to have ordered a drink in the red cup, plus a shake in the green cup.

The photo also shows two cell phones on the table, as well what appears to be a purple lanyard and a blue bag or clutch. The Post reports Maxwell was sitting alone with her pet dog, who does not appear in any photos.

Despite repeated requests, the general manager of the In-N-Out location and various employees declined to comment on Maxwell’s visit when asked by Business Insider’s Lauren Frias, who visited the restaurant on Thursday. A representative from the marketing department of In-N-Out Inc. did not have a statement during a phone call with Business Insider, saying that the family-owned company respects the privacy of customers.