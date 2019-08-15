The mysterious woman at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was recently spotted at an In-N-Out burger in LA

- Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate and accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted on Monday at an In-N-Out Burger in Universal City in Los Angeles.
After weeks of speculation over her whereabouts, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate and accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted on Monday at an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles.
In a photo shared to The New York Post, the 57-year-old British-born socialite was pictured eating alone at an outdoor table among other diners at the burger chain in Universal City.
An insider told The Post that Maxwell, who had reportedly not been pictured in public since 2016, was with a dog and reading a book titled “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.”
The insider said that Maxwell was “perfectly friendly, very lovely” and told him, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here.”
Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm
— New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019
Maxwell has eluded the press since before Epstein’s July arrest, with rumors circulating she was living in Massachusetts or France.
Maxwell is one of the central figures in Epstein’s inner circle, and women and girls have accused her of facilitating the late financier’s sexual abuse.
Media attention turned more closely to Maxwell’s whereabouts after Epstein died of an apparent suicide while being held on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges at a New York City jail.
On Wednesday, rumor spread that Maxwell was staying at a mansion owned by tech CEO Scott Borgerson in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts. Borgerson told Business Insider‘s Paige Leskin that Maxwell wasn’t staying there.
