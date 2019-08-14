Tech CEO denies that Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is hiding out at his house

caption Scott Borgerson, CEO of CargoMetrics. source Vimeo/Arctic Circle Secretariat

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been dating and staying at the home of a tech CEO named Scott Borgerson.

Borgerson runs a maritime-analytics company called CargoMetrics and owns a house in Massachusetts.

Borgerson denied that Maxwell was staying at his house, telling Business Insider he’s been traveling for work for the past week and no one has been staying at his home, though he didn’t clarify whether Maxwell – whom he called a “former friend” – had previously stayed at his home.

The tech CEO Scott Borgerson who, according to the Daily Mail, has been dating and housing Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, denied in a conversation with Business Insider that his “former friend” Maxwell is staying at his home.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Maxwell has been dating Borgerson, the CEO of maritime-analytics company CargoMetrics, and living at his home in Manchester, Massachusetts. But when contacted by Business Insider, Borgerson said he’s been out of the country traveling for the past week, during which no one has been living at his home.

It’s not clear from the Daily Mail article when Maxwell was said to be staying at Borgerson’s home; it reports that she “has been hiding out” at the home. And Borgerson did not respond to questions asking him to clarify whether Maxwell had stayed at his house before he left the country.

The Daily Mail reports that Borgerson, 43, and Maxwell, 57, are in a romantic relationship, but when asked if he was dating Maxwell, the CargoMetrics CEO told Business Insider that she is a “former friend.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not at my home and I don’t know where she is,” Borgerson told Business Insider. “I’m passionate about ocean policy and wish people were as interested in Jones Act reform, joining the law of the sea, and funding icebreakers.”

Borgerson’s company, CargoMetrics, was founded in 2010. The company has raised nearly $23 million from investors including former Google CEO and Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt, according to PitchBook.

The Daily Mail also captured photos that it claims show Borgerson walking Maxwell’s dog in Boston. However, Borgerson told Business Insider that the dog in the photographs is actually his, and his name is Secretary Hamilton – named after founding father Alexander Hamilton, who founded the Coast Guard.

The Daily Mail reported that Maxwell was a “real homebody” who had rarely left Borgerson’s Massachusetts home since moving in. Borgerson’s house is on the coast, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, a town in Massachusetts north of Boston.

caption Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. source Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Maxwell, a British-born socialite, has long faced allegations that she served as the madam for Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced convicted sex offender who died over the past weekend by apparent suicide while awaiting trial.

Maxwell reportedly recruited underage girls for Epstein and participated in their abuse. At least two women who accused Epstein of sexually abusing them sued Maxwell in 2015, alleging she launched a campaign to damage their reputation and discredit their allegations.

Maxwell was once an active part of New York’s high-profile social scene, and was even rumored to have dated Epstein before becoming his madam. But a source told the Daily Mail that she’s become the “antithesis” of her previous life of frequent partying and travelling in the wake of Epstein’s trial.