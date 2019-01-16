‘Ghostbusters’ is getting a sequel 31 years after the last movie — here’s the first teaser trailer

- source
- Columbia Pictures
- A day after announcing a new “Ghostbusters” movie was coming, a surprise teaser trailer for the sequel is here and it’s completely ignoring the last movie that was released.
- According to Entertainment Weekly, “Ghostbusters 3” will not have any connection to the all-female 2016 “Ghostbusters” film. Instead, the movie will be a sequel to 1989’s “Ghostbusters 2,” co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air”), whose father, Ivan Reitman, has been secretly working on the project.
- It’s unclear whether or not Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, or Bill Murray will reprise their roles. Harold Ramis, who starred in the original films, died in 2014.
- The 51-second teaser doesn’t show us much. It doesn’t even show us any of the cast, but it does tease the return of the original Ecto-1 vehicle the gang drove around.
- “Ghostbusters 3” is coming to theaters summer 2020. Watch the teaser trailer below.
