Take a look inside Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis’ former $7 million home, which has a chef-worthy kitchen and mountain views

caption Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently sold her home that is equipped with luxury features, such as a walk-in wine cooler and an infinity pool. source Smith Cho/Compass; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Food Network star and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis recently sold her home in Los Angeles, California, for $7 million.

A look inside the “Giada at Home” host’s former home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood reveals a walk-in wine cooler and a spacious, professional-grade kitchen with a 24-foot-long island.

The home also has an infinity pool and floor-to-ceiling windows that look onto a patio with mountain views.

Food Network fans are likely familiar with chef Giada De Laurentiis, who hosts the competition series “Food Network Star” and her own shows, “Everyday Italian,” “Giada at Home,” and “Giada Entertains.”

The celebrity chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur recently sold her home in Los Angeles neighborhood Pacific Palisades for $7 million, a representative for Compass Real Estate told Insider in a statement via email. The property was listed by Smith Cho of Compass.

Keep scrolling for a tour of De Laurentiis’ former home, which is complete with a walk-in wine room, chef-grade kitchen, an infinity pool, and cozy fireplaces.

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis recently sold this $7 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, which was built in 2015.

caption A view of Giada De Laurentiis’ former home. source Smith Cho/Compass

The 6,500-square-foot home was built in 2015 and has five bedrooms, as well as five and a half bathrooms, a representative for Compass Real Estate told Insider via email.

Architectural Digest reported that De Laurentiis purchased the home in January 2016.

Inside, the open-concept living space leads up to a galley-style kitchen with a 24-foot-long island.

caption The kitchen has loads of counter space. source Smith Cho/Compass

It’s only fitting that the home of a celebrity chef would be equipped with professional-grade, stainless-steel appliances and sleek counters that are ideal for food prep.

It’s not out of the question that this kitchen saw the making of De Laurentiis’ most popular recipes, such as spaghetti bolognese and lasagna rolls.

caption Some of the appliances blend into the neutral-colored cabinets. source Smith Cho/Compass

From fried ravioli to paninis and her famous bolognese sauce, De Laurentiis is known for her take on Italian cuisine, which she shares with fans on her Food Network shows.

Beyond the luxurious kitchen, the home has a two-sided fireplace …

caption The dual-sided fireplace is perfect for entertaining. source Smith Cho/Compass

De Laurentiis’ home decor featured mostly cool-toned neutrals with pops of metallic accents and bold colors, such as reds and purples.

… and an inviting dining area, likely where many of De Laurentiis’ Italian family dishes were enjoyed.

caption The home’s elegant dining space. source Smith Cho/Compass

De Laurentiis, who was born in Rome, Italy, moved to the US when she was a child. De Laurentiis told Insider writer Cheyenne Lentz that cooking her family’s traditional Italian recipes has always been an important part of her life, especially when she first moved to America.

“My family takes their culture very seriously, so even when we moved to the US, we still lived very Italian lives,” De Laurentiis told Insider. “We spoke Italian at home, we only ate Italian food – and let me tell you, back in the late ’70s and early ’80s, people were not as proud of their unique heritage as they are now.”

De Laurentiis said she takes pride in the way she was raised.

“Even though it was a tough transition, I’m glad now that my family took our culture so seriously – it’s something I embrace so deeply today,” De Laurentiis told Insider.

Outside, there’s an elegant patio and infinity pool.

caption The patio has tons of space for lounging. source Smith Cho/Compass

The patio at De Laurentiis’ former home overlooks Potrero Canyon in the distance, a representative for Compass said in an email – making for incredible sunset and mountain views.

The home’s lower level has a walk-in wine storage nook illuminated with elegant blue lights.

caption A sliding glass door leads into the wine cooler. source Smith Cho/Compass

Any hearty Italian meal pairs well with wine, so it makes sense that De Laurentiis’ home featured a walk-in wine cooler.

There’s also a game and media room, which has below-ground views of the swimming pool.

caption The game and media room is on the home’s lower level. source Smith Cho/Compass

The house is filled with unique design features, like the porthole-inspired windows in the basement.

Upstairs, the home’s master bathroom looks onto a spacious balcony.

caption A bedroom with a balcony view. source Smith Cho/Compass

The bedroom also has a marble fireplace, which adds a cozy touch to the neutral space.

The master bathroom is about as spa-like as it gets, with marble floors and a jacuzzi surrounded by frosted glass.

caption Sunlight pours into the airy master bathroom. source Smith Cho/Compass

The serene bathroom would be the perfect place to relax after a long day in the kitchen.

There’s also a hefty walk-in closet, complete with skylights and modern finishes.

caption A look at the master bedroom’s walk-in closet. source Smith Cho/Compass

Talk about a dreamy storage space for all the shoes, accessories, and clothes imaginable.

The upstairs balcony has another fireplace and lounge area, and would make the perfect desert-inspired escape.

caption There’s a fireplace on the home’s top balcony. source Smith Cho/Compass

The home seems to blend indoor and outdoor spaces with its spacious patio and upper-level balcony and picturesque nature views.