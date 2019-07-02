Giancarlo Stanton wrote a heartfelt message to the Angels on what it’s like to lose a teammate after the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

caption Giancarlo Stanton is one of the few players in the league who can speak to the Angels current horrific situation from first-hand experience. source John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The baseball world mourned the loss of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Monday.

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was one of many players who offered his condolences to Skaggs and his family, and offer his Angels teammates advice on how to get through the challenging days ahead.

Stanton was with the Marlins when the team went through a similar loss after the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez in the middle of the 2016 season.

According to a police statement, Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 27.

Fans, players, and media members from across the league sent condolences to Skaggs as his family and posted tributes to his young career.

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was one of these players, who in an Instagram post, honored Skaggs and also offered his teammates a bit of advice on how to handle the coming days.

“RIP Bro, My heart goes out to your family,” Stanton began, before addressing Skaggs’ Angels teammates.

“My message to the @angels while having no time for yourself to grieve is to hug each other, laugh, cry, lift the ones taking it extra hard up.”

Stanton is one of the few players in the majors who knows what it’s like to have played through the mourning of a teammate, as he was with the Marlins through the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez in 2016.

“You’re going to wonder why all of this is happening, is it real, why are u suiting up to play a game that seems irrelevant,” Stanton wrote. “Some Anger will ensue while u have to grieve in a fish bowl. A lot will go through your mind. So stay together through that.”

He continued:

“The first days back to schedule are the weirdest feeling, from the energy to the questions to having to walk by his locker. Try to Focus & understand how important your strength is for his family, all of your supporters & anyone looking for the power to overcome something. They’re looking @ you for guidance. So you all really need each other right now. Stay strong fellas I’m thinking about you!”

You can see Stanton’s message to the team below.

The Angels game against the Rangers that was scheduled for Monday night was postponed. The teams are set to play on Tuesday, but Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has said he’s open to further postponements.

“Real life takes precedence here,” Daniels said, per ESPN. “Some things are a lot bigger than baseball.”

