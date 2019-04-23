Giannis Antetokounmpo made a layup so ridiculous that some are comparing it to an iconic Michael Jordan move

source via TNT/NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an incredible play where he rose up for a dunk, brought the ball back to his body, then put it up for the layup as he was falling down.

Some in the NBA world compared it to Michael Jordan’s iconic, switch-hands layup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch both layups below to compare for yourself.

In the eyes of some in the sports world, Giannis Antetokounmpo topped Michael Jordan on Monday night.

During the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 4 win over the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo raced to the basket, preparing himself for a huge dunk over the Pistons’ Andre Drummond.

Instead, in mid-air, Antetokounmpo realized he could not dunk over Drummond, so as he fell back down to Earth, he brought the ball back down away from Drummond’s arms. then used both hands to put it back up for the layup, plus the foul.

It has to be seen to be believed.

Reggie Miller’s reaction said it all, as he struggled to grasp what had happened.

Some said the play was equal or better than Michael Jordan’s iconic, right-to-left layup over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis went MJ on the double pump and Drummond was baffled ???? pic.twitter.com/QvSILlpaKU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2019

Is it bad of me to say this is better than MJ’s double pump switch hands thing..? https://t.co/KyJXaiGwNL — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 23, 2019

this is better than MJ’s double pump switch hands thing https://t.co/h0V4chjqrL — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) April 23, 2019

Don’t fail me now Internet: Need a side by side of Jordan v Lakers & the Giannis right to left switch tonight … Not the same but close enough that I want to see it… #Bucks — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 23, 2019

Shades of MJ: Giannis hangs in the air for a Jordanesque finish https://t.co/GsT3jACKBV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2019

Watch Jordan’s layup to compare for yourself: