Giannis Antetokounmpo made a layup so ridiculous that some are comparing it to an iconic Michael Jordan move

In the eyes of some in the sports world, Giannis Antetokounmpo topped Michael Jordan on Monday night.

During the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 4 win over the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo raced to the basket, preparing himself for a huge dunk over the Pistons’ Andre Drummond.

Instead, in mid-air, Antetokounmpo realized he could not dunk over Drummond, so as he fell back down to Earth, he brought the ball back down away from Drummond’s arms. then used both hands to put it back up for the layup, plus the foul.

It has to be seen to be believed.

Reggie Miller’s reaction said it all, as he struggled to grasp what had happened.

Some said the play was equal or better than Michael Jordan’s iconic, right-to-left layup over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch Jordan’s layup to compare for yourself: