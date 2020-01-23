Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Zion Williamson has put the NBA on notice: ‘The whole league knows you’re going to be a beast’

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, erupted for 17 points in a three-minute span in his NBA debut to captivate the basketball world and showcase his exceptional talent.

After the game, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said of Williamson, “He’s going to be a beast, the whole league knows you’re going to be a beast.”

Antetokounmpo also advised the 19 year old to err on the side of caution and “have patience, work hard, and make sure you’re healthy.”

Williamson finished the game with 22 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from three.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zion Williamson proved he was worth the wait in his NBA debut.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft captivated the sports world as he erupted for a team-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from three –including a 17-point surge over three minutes in the fourth quarter – in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.

Everybody took notice – including presumptive 2020 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“He’s going to be a beast, the whole league knows you’re going to be a beast,” Antetokounmpo said of Williamson after his debut, per an NBA Paris press release sent to Business Insider. “I wasn’t able to watch it as it was late here, but when I woke up I watched the highlights and I saw he had 17 in the fourth which is amazing.”

“I’m really excited for him. I’m really happy that he was able to get back out there and make his debut,” Antetokounmpo added.

Even though 18 minutes was more than enough time for Williamson to captivate the entire world of basketball, the 19 year old and New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry joined fans in craving more from the team’s newly-acquired crown jewel. After the game, both Williamson and Gentry told media that they tried to skirt around the strict minutes restriction placed on the young star, but eventually Pelicans medical staff won the battle and forced Williamson to finish the game on the bench.

Like the New Orleans trainers, Antetokounmpo urged Williamson to err on the side of caution.

“Obviously he’s a tough kid and the only advice I would give to him is to have patience, work hard, and make sure you’re healthy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I saw some highlights and he had some problems with his knee – don’t rush! Don’t rush the process… Just take it step by step day by day and be healthy and when you come back help your team win and dominate the league.”

Antetokounmpo knows what he’s talking about when it comes to success in the NBA. The 6-foot-11 forward won the MVP award in 2019, has been in All Star in each of the past three seasons, and is averaging a career-best 30 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while leading the Bucks to an NBA-best 39-6 record.

Williamson is surely aspiring to reach similar heights in his professional career, but he’ll have to get healthy and improve his stamina first.