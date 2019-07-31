You can sleep in a giant ‘avo-condo’ that looks just like the fruit to celebrate National Avocado Day

caption Booking.com is offering two lucky travelers a chance to sleep in a giant avocado, aptly dubbed “the Avo-Condo,” in the heart of Sydney, Australia. source Booking.com

Booking.com is offering two travelers a chance to sleep in a giant avocado in honor of National Avocado Day.

The “Avo-Condo,” a green fruit-turned-camper, is located in Sydney’s Circular Quay and boasts up-close views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

Guests can book the Avo-Condo on Booking.com this week for $70 USD ($100 AUD) per night.

National Avocado Day is finally here, and one travel company is offering avocado superfans an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate the big day.

Travel website Booking.com is giving two lucky travelers the chance to sleep in a giant avocado, aptly dubbed “the Avo-Condo,” in the heart of Sydney, Australia.

The green fruit-turned-camper is located in Sydney’s Circular Quay and boasts up-close views of Sydney’s two most famous sites, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

Luke Wilson, the area manager at Booking.com Australia, told INSIDER that there’s a window “located just above the top of the bed” that gives guests the opportunity to “wake up to the view of Sydney Harbour.”

caption The Avo-Condo boasts up-close views of two of Sydney’s most famous sites, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. source Booking.com

The Avo-Condo also comes stocked with goodies inspired by the popular fruit.

The interior of the Avo-Condo is every millennial’s dream, with everything from avocado sheets and avocado pillows and plushies to an avocado lamp, avocado slippers, avocado mugs, and avocado socks.

There’s even an avocado green shag rug and an avocado plant to complement the rest of the fruit condo’s offerings.

The avocado doesn’t have room for much furniture beyond the bed, but guests can take in the view of their stunning surroundings from a porthole-style window.

caption The interior of the Avo-Condo. source Booking.com

Wilson told INSIDER that the Avo-Condo has been well received, especially considering Australians are “some of the biggest avo fans in the world, eating 3.5 kilograms of avocados per person every year.”

“Who doesn’t love avocados?” he added. “We’ve been receiving a lot of positive responses to the fun and quirky accommodation option.”

The giant avocado became available to rent this week on Booking.com for $70 USD ($100 AUD) per night.