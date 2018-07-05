A balloon of Donald Trump as a 20ft tall angry baby has been cleared to fly over London for his diplomatic visit next week

caption Campaigners made this representation of their plan to fly the balloon from Parliament Square – right beside the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben. source Trump Baby UK

Campaigners started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the money to fly a six-meter balloon of Trump as a baby in a nappy over London.

London’s mayor gave permission for the balloon to fly in Parliament Square when Trump visits on July 13.

The balloon would fly in one of the most iconic areas of the city – right beside the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

The group plans to ship the baby to other countries Trump visits so it follows him around.

London’s mayor has given permission for a 20-foot-tall balloon depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby to fly over London when the president visits the city later this month.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, described the stunt as a symbol of “peaceful protest” after he gave the stunt permission today.

They had launched a crowdfunding page for the project, which describes Trump as “a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands.” The campaign has raised more than £16,000.

The page also describes Trump as a “racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.”

London newspaper the Evening Standard carried a statement from a spokesman for Kahn, which said: “The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.

“His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

Restrictions mean that it would not be allowed to fly more than 30 meters (98 feet) off the ground, Sky News reports. It would also be subject to authorization from the Metropolitan Police and UK air traffic authorities.

source The balloon won’t be allowed to fly this high over the city – but it will be large.

The group said that the goal of the balloon was “to make sure [Trump] knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.”

Those who contributed to the campaign could get Trump baby stickers and balloons. The group says that it now wants to raise enough money “to get #TrumpBaby to follow little Donald around the world, haunting his diplomatic engagements wherever he goes!” Any further donations to the campaign will go towards what they call the “Trump Baby World Tour.”

The balloon will coincide with further protests to Trump’s visit to the UK, including the “Stop Trump” march, where organizers say they expect around 50,000 people in central London.