A giant dog has been turned into a 2-bedroom Airbnb, and you can rent it for $163 a night

caption The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B. source Airbnb

There’s a giant dog-shaped Airbnb in Idaho which you can rent for $163 a night.

The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B is shaped like a giant beagle, and sleeps up to four people in its two bedrooms.

The property comes with a “library of books, games & puzzles many of which are dog themed.”

“Light snacking foods and in-the-dog breakfast is included,” the listing adds.

Most dog lovers have envisaged a future that involves living in a house full of canine creatures.

What they probably haven’t imagined, however, is living in a house that is actually shaped like a dog itself.

The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B in rural Cottonwood, Idaho is exactly that – situated inside a building which is shaped like a giant beagle, it comes complete with a fire hydrant in the yard as well as a smaller second wood-carved dog, so your beagle has a friend.

Hosts Frances and Dennis write on the property’s Airbnb listing: “Stay in a giant dog! That’s right, it’s a beagle-shaped one-unit inn where being in this doghouse is a GOOD thing and comfortable to boot!”

source Airbnb

Guests have access to two bedrooms (which can sleep four guests) and a bathroom, as well as “expansive views of prairie grain fields and surrounding mountains” which are “spectacular at any time of year.”

“From the second story deck on clear nights the starry sky garden is equally impressive,” the hosts add.

The listing goes on to say that the building has “unique style,” and comes complete with a “library of books, games & puzzles many of which are dog themed.”

“Light snacking foods and in-the-dog breakfast is included,” it says.

There appear to be dog-themed touches throughout, including in the bedrooms.

source Airbnb

There’s also a Dog Bark Park visitor center adjacent from the property, as well as a gift shop and artist studio where the owners “fashion canine carvings by chainsaw.”

And don’t fear – the place is, of course, dog friendly, and there’s even a “resident golden retriever.”

At the time of writing, the property was fully booked until April 2020, after which point prices start at $163 per night.

However, by all accounts, it sounds like it’s worth planning for.

Guest Daniel, who stayed at the property in 2019, wrote on Airbnb: “The views are amazing no matter where you are and sweet willy was beautiful inside and out.” We assume the giant beagle’s name is Willy.

Lingzi, who stayed in September 2018, said: “The Beagle Inn was my Everest. Our roadtrip’s genesis was really to stay in a big dog house.

“The house was quirky and whimsical as we expected (and highly recommend)!”

She added that while the place is “in the middle of nowhere,” it’s “certainly a destination of its own.”

Greg, who stayed at the dog house in October 2018, certainly agreed, having flown all the way from southern California just to spend one night there.

He said “it was everything you could imagine.”

“My wife and I are still smiling from ear to ear from the experience and we are so glad we went,” he said.

If dogs aren’t really your thing, there are plenty of other quirky Airbnbs to choose from – including another one in Idaho that sits inside a giant fake potato.