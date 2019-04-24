The giant (fake) potato that you can rent on Airbnb for $200 a night has a surprisingly chic decor — here’s what it’s like inside

You can stay in a giant, potato-shaped Airbnb in Idaho.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho, is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night.

The “potato” has enough space to fit a queen bed, bathroom, and cozy lounge area.

The decor, which includes a chandelier and pink armchairs, is surprisingly chic.

Anyone who loves potatoes and traveling can now marry their two interests with a stay in a giant, potato-shaped Airbnb in Idaho.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho, is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night. The steel, plaster, and concrete structure is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, with enough space inside for a queen bed, bathroom, and cozy lounge area.

Take a photo tour of the quirky Airbnb below.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise would be the perfect getaway for potato lovers.

caption The Big Idaho Potato Hotel exterior. source Airbnb

Though the structure looks like a real, giant potato, it’s actually made of steel, plaster, and concrete and measures 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall.

Despite its compact size, the Big Idaho Potato Hotel boasts a fully-furnished interior with sufficient space for two people.

caption The bedroom has a queen bed. source Airbnb

The potato has enough space to comfortably fit a queen bed and two chic armchairs. There’s even a makeshift chandelier hanging from the ceiling that looks like it could have been fashioned out of potato skins.

The bathroom isn’t huge, but it has tall ceilings and all of the essentials.

caption The bathroom is decorated with plants. source Airbnb

The entire Airbnb, including the bathroom, is dotted with houseplants.

There’s also a bathtub that fits right in with the greater theme.

caption There’s a tin-style bathtub. source Airbnb

You could wash a lot of potatoes in that tub.

The accommodation was designed to maximize its limited space.

caption The kitchenette. source Airbnb

There’s a kitchenette for any small cooking tasks guests may want to undertake.

Still, there’s a bit of extra room for luxuries.

caption Fireplace in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel. source Airbnb

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has a small fireplace tucked into one corner to help keep occupants toasty in the winter, as well as air conditioning for the warmer months.

The hotel is surprisingly posh and picturesque on the inside.

caption The interior of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel. source Airbnb

The interior is almost as Instagram-worthy as the outside.

And if you decide to venture outside, the “potato” sits in a huge field with views of the Owyhee Mountains.

While it costs $200 to rent per night, there’s a $31 service fee and $16 in occupancy taxes and fees, bringing the total price of a one-night stay to $247.

If you’re interested in learning more or booking a stay, visit the Big Idaho Potato Hotel’s listing on Airbnb.