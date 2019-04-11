Giant slides and a 30m-high ferris wheel with photobooth pods – here’s a peek inside Marquee, Singapore’s biggest and most Instagrammable nightclub

Marquee will be Singapore’s largest nightclub when it opens its doors on Apr 12, 2019. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

It’s been some time since Singapore’s club scene has seen anything truly exciting. So the hype surrounding the upcoming opening of Marquee in Singapore is understandable.

The club is expected to provide a larger-than-life experience – its sheer size of 24,757 sq ft is enough to astound seasoned party-goers. To put things into perspective, the well-established Zouk is considered large and measures 9,666 sq ft.

Owned by prominent American nightlife and restaurant company Tao Group, Marquee Singapore is the fourth edition in the Marquee brand, after New York, Las Vegas and Sydney.

Tao Group co-founder Noah Tepperberg said at a media preview of the club that the company chose Marina Bay Sands to expand to because of the development’s status as an iconic leisure brand. With three-storey slides and a 30m-tall ferris wheel, Marquee sets out to be “the most Instagrammable club in the world,” he said.

Aside from Marquee, the company which already runs an Italian restaurant – Lavo – at the top of the Sands, will also unveil a speakeasy bar called Avenue next month, and a modern Japanese restaurant called Koma in the near future.

We took a tour of the entire entertainment space before its official opening on Friday (Apr 12). Here are some of its coolest features:

The entrance to Marquee sits on B1 of the Marina Bay Sands, near the Sands Theatre. You can call to reserve a table for entry, or buy tickets online via the official website.

In case you’re wondering what used to be here, it was one out of two theatres at the Sands.

When you first walk in, you’ll be greeted by a long walkway with reflective walls and a large “Marquee” sign.

You’ll know you’re halfway there once you hit the neon sign of a woman on a wrecking ball.

There will be different queues for people with VIP tables and general walk-in customers.

Once you enter, you’ll see a space called The Mart. It wasn’t ready when we visited on April 11.

On the second level, there are tables available for booking that come with an incredible amount of space. From these booths, you get to look at everything that’s happening in the club, from the ground to top levels.

There are four bars in total, and this one is called the Peacock Bar. According to Tepperberg, there will be about 20 bartenders on duty every night.

This is how much space there is from the bar to the balcony, where you can look down at the dance floor or up at the ferris wheel.

Here’s a view of the club from the second storey.

Marquee Singapore is opening to a big bang, with names like Tiesto, Afrojack, A$AP Rocky, Above & Beyond, Steve Aoki, Kaskade and Showtek performing over the first two weekends.

“This is not just a regular club. This is a performance space,” Tepperberg said at the preview. And it seems the region’s party animals are appreciative of that – tickets for the first two nights already sold out 48 hours before doors were due to open.

Here’s what the club looks like from the first floor. You can still identify the circle seating areas that used to belong to the theatre – pretty neat if you ask us.

Marquee is one of the largest clubs here, and also one of the most technologically advanced. One of its coolest features is a 32 million pixel LED screen that displays extremely clear high-definition graphics.

The screen is what sets Marquee apart from other event spaces, making it ideal for large-scale events and presentations.

To ensure Marquee is the most Instagrammable nightclub in Singapore (and maybe even the region), Tao Group has also inserted some cubby areas with unique themes for people to take selfies and wefies.

And yes, there will be a real ferris wheel inside the club – but you can expect queues to be long.

We’re told that each full round lasts about four minutes, but the actual experience will likely take around 14 minutes, after factoring in time taken for people to board and disembark.

Here comes the coolest part – each wheel pod or cabin is also a photobooth. While inside, you can take photos with your friends and upload them to social media. Remember: it didn’t happen unless it’s on Instagram.

Tepperberg tells Business Insider this is the proudest feature in the club for him, because it was a challenge to build, and also probably the first of its kind in the world.

And that’s not all the fun there is. On the third storey, you will also find a couple of giant neon-lit slides.

With their colours changing constantly, the winding slides are a thrill to ride. The best part is that there is no longer a need to take the stairs while tipsy. These slides will take you all the way to the first floor – fast.

Tepperberg also gave the media an ultra-sneak preview of the upcoming speakeasy lounge Avenue and Japanese restaurant Koma.

Here are some of their most exciting features:

Originally from Los Angeles, Avenue exudes a more relaxed vibe, and is perfect for nostalgic millennials who want to relive their arcade game days.

It is located two levels down from Marquee, and is accessible from within the club.

There’s even a mini-bowling alley!

Right next to Marquee is Koma. You can’t miss it with its bright red torii gates, just like the ones at the famed Fushimi Inari shrine in Kyoto, Japan.

The setup inside is stunning – there is even a giant bell much like the bonsho bells you find in Japanese temples.

The Japanese restaurant will have a private dining room with glass walls on the second level, allowing its occupants to see everything that’s going on in the restaurant below.

There is even a life-sized Japanese-style bridge. According to Tepperberg, a koi pond will be installed below the bridge when the restaurant opens for business.