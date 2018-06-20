San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland broke his hand punching a door

- source
- Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland punched a door following a blown save and fractured his hand.
- He had surgery and will now be out for six to eight weeks.
- Strickland has apologized for the incident on Instagram.
San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland punched a door in frustration after a blown save on Monday night. Unfortunately for Strickland, that only made things worse, as he fractured his hand and will now be out six to eight weeks, according to ESPN.
Strickland had surgery on the pinkie finger of his right hand on Tuesday, according to Giants manager Bruce Bochy, per ESPN.
“We all get frustrated and that’s a tough loss and a gut-wrenching loss. I’m sure he felt full responsibility. He didn’t think before it happened. I’m thoroughly disappointed, trust me. I’m crushed, because this guy has grown as a pitcher and a person. I know Hunter cares deeply,” Bochy said.
Strickland has posted about the incident on Instagram.
Life has an interesting and sometimes disappointing way of opening up our eyes. Words cannot describe the amount of regret and sorrow I have for my actions. I have let down the ones that care and mean the most, as well as the ones that count on me day in and day out. To my family, my teammates, my coaches, this organization, and our fan base, I am truly sorry that one split second, stupid decision has caused so much harm and now set me back from being out there with my team to pursue our goal. As well as providing for my family. I own all responsibilities and consequences because these were no ones actions but myself. I will work hard to get back with the guys and help contribute to some more wins. This is our life, and we take pride in what we do, so when we fail it hurts. But that is by no means an excuse because every action has a reaction- which is what I’m seeing now. I’ve made a mistake and regret it, but I will not give up and will learn from this! I completely understand how this portrays my character, which I will humbly work on areas in my life that need refinement. I sincerely didn’t do this out of selfishness, but simply because I let down the ones that count on me most and my emotions got the best of me in that moment. So again, I’m sorry, and now I have to move forward.
Strickland is not the only athlete to mess up his hand recently in a moment of post-game frustration, as LeBron James reportedly played most of the NBA Finals with an injury to his hand after punching a blackboard following the Cavaliers brutal Game 1 loss.
So, memo to professional athletes: don’t punch things. That can end badly.