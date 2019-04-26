The NFL world mocked the Giants after the controversial decision to use the6th pick in the draft on Duke QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants used the sixth pick in the draft on Daniel Jones, a quarterback from Duke.

The NFL world was divided on Jones, whose resume isn’t as impressive as some other quarterbacks in the draft. Some teams reportedly graded him as the best quarterback in the draft while others didn’t have him in the top five.

The NFL world mocked the Giants’ selection, as it added fuel to the fire in a controversial offseason.

The New York Giants made the long-awaited decision to draft a quarterback in the first round as a successor to Eli Manning, but few in the NFL world were impressed with the pick.

The Giants used the sixth pick in the draft to take Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, a somewhat divisive prospect, as there wasn’t a consensus on where he ranked among quarterbacks in the draft.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that while some scouts considered Jones the No. 1 quarterback, others didn’t have him in the top five.

The Giants have said that they would draft a quarterback who would one day replace Manning. Most thought a better choice would be Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Several reports indicated that the Giants liked Jones’ personality and maturity. He was also coached by David Cutliffe at Duke who coached both Payton Manning and Eli Manning

After the pick, the NFL world had a good time mocking the Giants.

Dwayne Haskins: 54 touchdown passes, 9 interceptions in 1+ season.

Daniel Jones: 52 touchdown passes, 29 interceptions in 3 seasons.#Giants — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) April 26, 2019

As someone who tries to find fun ways to talk about football for a living, I’m so thankful for Dave Gettleman. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 26, 2019

This guy is now returning his tickets https://t.co/1EXjsaVe7U — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) April 26, 2019

I will say Daniel Jones is a good pick if you want Eli to start for the next three seasons. — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) April 26, 2019

Here is @minakimes reacting to the Giants' selection of Daniel Jones. You will not see 36 better seconds of NFL Draft coverage. pic.twitter.com/Cs20MjDjI7 — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) April 26, 2019

Giants fans didn’t seem to take it well, either.

The diehard Giants fans standing outside in MetLife Stadium to hear their team take a Duke QB Daniel Jones at No. 6 (???? by @BigBlueVCR) pic.twitter.com/SH08fpnjCS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 26, 2019

Of course, the draft is a crapshoot, and the team, coaching staff, and setup has as much to do with that player’s success as the actual player.

But in an offseason where the Giants have traded away Odell Beckham Jr., let Landon Collins walk, and committed to Manning again, they didn’t win over many skeptics with an outside-the-box pick.