Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in the surprise blockbuster of the NFL offseason

The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

The Browns sent the Giants a first- and third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in the most surprising deal of the NFL offseason.

The Browns acquired Beckham in exchange for a first- and third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers, according to reports.

All offseason there continued to be rumors that Beckham was available, despite the Giants saying they intended to hang onto the star receiver.