15 fun and whimsical gifts from The Metropolitan Museum of Art — that should still arrive in time for Christmas

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Buying gifts for the artsy-fartsy souls in our lives can be a mystifying experience. They’re impossible to buy clothes for, and the run of the mill gift card or Kindle is far too pedestrian.

But thank goodness, The Metropolitan Museum of Art is, as always, at your service and to the rescue. And, until 1 p.m. EST on December 20th, The Met is offering an upgrade to two-business-day shipping for just $1, guaranteeing (as best they can) that Kris Kringle has just enough time to shoot down the chimney and slide these gifts under the tree. If you’re anything like me, that should come as a tremendous relief.

We’ve rounded up gifts for all age groups, tastes, and interests, so rest easy, my Philistine (and otherwise lost) friends, we (and The Met) are here for you.

Below, you’ll find 15 of the best gifts you can buy from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

A unicorn ornament from The Unicorn Tapestries

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This ornament features The Unicorn in Captivity from the famous medieval Unicorn Tapestries hanging at The Met Cloisters.

A coffee table book of David Hockney’s delightful works

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

David Hockney has graced us with decades of delightful illustrations. It’s about time we all have a book of them.

A tea-infusing mug littered with Steinlen cats

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Understated yet elegant, and a very safe bet. Plus, there are cats! All art lovers and artistes alike love cats, right?

An action figure of their favorite artist

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This will at least produce a grin, if not a warm chuckle. There’s also Van Gogh, Vermeer, and more of the usual suspects.

A playable art helicone

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This should keep someone busy for a while.

A Paul Klee-themed marble pencil set

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

For the budding illustrator in the family.

An ornate, Peter Carl Fabergé-inspired magnifier pendant

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Charming, but surprisingly useful, too.

A coffee table collection of masterpiece paintings from the Met

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Even your less artsy loved ones will have to love this.

A Piet Mondrian composition watch

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

A timeless Neoplastic timepiece if there ever was one, to boot.

A Native American art book

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Full of North American heritage and color, this book is fit to bedazzle any living room table.

A rollable, rainbow-themed piano

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Beethoven and Chuck Berry can both roll over: there’s a new kid in town. But parents, take warning, this tidy little roll-up keypad will have your little tyke on their way to superstardom, whether you like it or not.

A fringed scarf in William Morris’ Marigold design

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Yes, this is a wallpaper, and yes we promised to hold off on the clothes, but this is as perfect a scarf as they come.

Louis C. Tiffany favrile glass magnets

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

So the vivacious spirit of Louis Comfort Tiffany, purveyor of stained glass, can live on, on their fridge.

A tea pot adorned with Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Irises’

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

There’s nothing more romantically artsy than tea and flowers.

A chronology of the life and work of Vigée Le Brun

source The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Art snobs love books, right? Well, one last book for the ages: the life and work of one of the most influential painters (and women) to have walked the earth.