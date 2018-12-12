24 fun and playful gift ideas for babies and kids of all ages

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Smallbirds make a great gift for kids on the go. source Allbirds

When it comes to gifting, kids tend to be easy to shop for. With rampant imaginations and endless energy, pretty much any gift you choose will be exciting to a child. Sometimes, it’s not even a gift, but a cardboard gift box or pretty wrapping paper that kids find the most interesting.

If you’re looking at this article, chances are you’re doing some last minute shopping – it’s ok, we are too. To make it easy, we made a list of gifts any kid is sure to love. From comfy clothes, to toys that will spur their creativity, or the cutest mini-suitcase we’ve ever seen, this list has something for every kind of kid.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Building blocks that light up as they go

source Uncommon Goods

Help them bring their bright ideas to life with this set of light-up construction blocks. With either 36 or 102 blocks, they can build skyscrapers, robots, or any geometric sculptures they can dream up. When they pop the blocks onto the block base, they’ll light up automatically.

A mini carry on

source Away

Traveling with kids usually means stuffing their packing list into an adult’s big suitcase, or a sub-par version that’s prone to breaking on the trip. Away is making luggage that gives little ones some of the responsibility of learning to care for their own things, with all the durability of the adult options. It has all of the same features as the bigger versions, like an ejectable battery, but is downsized so kids can manage rolling it around the airport. With eight different colors to choose from, and the option to add fun stickers, you can make a bag that any kid will love to carry.

A stuffed animal surprise

source Amazon

This Hatchimals toy comes as a big, colorfully speckled egg. Kids have to care for the egg until it hatches to reveal one of four fluffy stuffed animals. Once hatched, the animals can interact with kids, learning their owner’s name and speaking to them. It’s a fun interactive toy kids will love to play with and care for.

Bedroom essentials from a beloved bedding startup

source Brooklinen

With all of its success making adult bedding, it’s no wonder Brooklinen is now taking on the kids category. Brooklittles, the adorably named collection, offers crib bedding, blankets, and accessories that you probably never thought could be so cute. The mini sets come in fun patterns – we can’t get over the adorable New York City motif – and are made with even softer materials to be super gentle on baby’s skin, making them a thoughtful gift for newborns and their parents, too.

Mini wool sneakers for their little feet

source Allbirds

Allbirds’ innovative, comfortable, and sustainable wool runners are a unique take on sneakers, and make a great gift for all ages. Allbirds took all of the good stuff it’s known for, put it into miniature form, and called it “Smallbirds” (we can’t get over the name). The merino wool is so soft they don’t even need to wear socks, the stretchiness will accomodate their quickly-growing feet, and while they have laces, the shoes can easily be slipped on and off just in case they haven’t learned to tie them yet. The best part is that after a long, messy day outside, these can be thrown into the wash and come out looking good as new.

A truck for aspiring firefighters

source Pottery Barn Kids

Give them the ride-along of their dreams with their very own fire truck. With smooth tires, it’s easy for kids to steer on their own – and won’t scratch up any floors. Down to the little details like a wooden ladder and chrome bell, this truck pulls out all the stops and will keep kids’ imaginations going for hours.

Grippy socks that can keep up with their constant energy

source Bombas

A great gift for kids whose rainy day fun includes slipping and sliding on hardwood floors – or maybe it’s more of a gift for their parents who wince every time their kids do this. These socks have all of the same technology and innovations that Bombas are revered for with the addition of a grippy bottom that lets kids run wild without major slips and falls. Plus, for every pair of socks sold, Bombas donates a pair to someone in need – they’ve donated over 10 million pairs already.

Cute and comfy flats

source Rothy’s

Urban-dwelling women, and those who spend a lot of time on their feet, love Rothy’s stylish and super comfortable flats and loafers. It only makes sense, then, that young girls would love the shoes too. Made out of recycled water bottles, Rothy’s kids’ loafers slip right on and have enough stretch to keep up with a little girls energy, all day long. Plus, the shoes come in lots of bright colors and patterns, making them a fun addition to any young girl’s wardrobe.

Indoor to outdoor shoes that are perfect for energetic little ones

source Mahabis

With a wool-lined upper and a durable sole, Mahabis slippers seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors. Kids can slip them on to warm up cold feet when lounging around the house, and then run outside in them when its playtime. To make a custom combination, you can choose the upper and sole colors, and gift kids the next shoe they’ll want to wear everyday.

Bedding just for baby

source Parachute

Newborns, and their tired parents, deserve a great night’s sleep. While Parachute‘s baby collection can’t exactly promise that, it can at least make the likelihood greater with high-quality sheets and other bedroom essentials to make sure baby is super comfortable. From a cozy cashmere blanket to an adorable hooded towel, anything in this collection will make a great gift and addition to thenursery.

A stool for kids that don’t like to sit still

source The Grommet

ErgoErgo Kid’s Chair, available at Wayfair and The Grommet, $75

The bright colors and unique design of this chair makes it one even the most active kids will actually want to sit on. With an ergonomic design, this chair lets kids stretch and move while they sit.

Plastic pets that transform into sparkly jewelry

source Amazon

Twisty Petz Sets, available at Amazon, from $9.99 These sparkly, colorful pets look like regular figurines, but when twisted apart they transform into cute bracelets. Give them a pack of four, or choose from the collectibles, so they can wear all sorts of Twisty Petz combinations – like kitties, puppies, pandas, and unicorns.

A two-in-one stuffed animal and hoodie

source Cubcoats

Let them keep their favorite stuffed animal close all the time with a Cubcoat. What looks like a regular snuggly toy at first rolls out into a full-sized, fuzzy hoody. They have lots of cute animals and characters to choose from so, kids can keep their favorite snuggle bud with them wherever they go.

A mischievous monster they’ll learn to love

source Amazon

Fugglers are funny-looking stuffed animals with human-like teeth, gangly arms, pointy heads, and plenty of other uniquely weird features. They even come with a birth certificate kids can fill out to claim their fuggler as their own. Start them off with just one, but eventually they can collect and adopt all 40 Fugglers.

A cozy fleece for winter

source Patagonia

Patagonia’s Synchilla Fleece is a brand favorite among adults, so it’s only fair that kids should get a fleece of their own, too. There are plenty of patterns and color options for the little ones, making it a fun fleece they’ll want to wear all the time.

The trendiest, littlest sneakers

source Koios

Koio is known for making stylish sneakers for adults, but the kids’ versions might be the cutest kicks we’ve ever seen. With the same high-quality materials and craftsmanship that the big kids get, these shoes ensure that baby will take their first steps in serious style.

A fuzzy hoodie that looks like a teddy bear

source Patagonia

Little ones will love the cozy, cuddly feel of this fleece hoody. Parents will adore how the cub ears make their already adorable baby look like a cute little teddy bear. It’s a win-win.

A bracelet maker for crafty creators

source Amazon

CoolMaker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker, available at Amazon, $19.97 This kit has everything they need to create ten friendship bracelets. All they have to do is load the provided string into the machine and spin, watching the string turn into a woven bracelet in minutes. It’s a great gift for creative kids – they’ll love to make and share their own unique creations.

A pair of mini moccasins

caption The Freshly Picked Weathered Brown Shearling Mini Sole, $70 source Freshly Picked

Freshly Picked began as a small project – Susan Petersen couldn’t find any shoes to fit her baby son’s chubby feet, so she decided to make a pair herself. Since that moment in 2009, Freshly Picked has blown up, making shoes for babies, children, and their moms too. Pick from a variety of styles made from soft, natural leather that are durable enough to keep up with little ones’ energy.

A piece of decor they can actually draw all over

source Uncommon Goods

Kids are usually cautioned to color inside the lines,and not on walls, furniture, or tablecloths. But this world map is meant to be drawn all over. It comes with ten washable markers so kids can make their own colorful creations, but parents can just as easily wash them away when its time for their next masterpiece.

A nightlight they’ll want to show off

source Uncommon Goods

This is a cool upgrade from the classic plug-in nightlight. All they have to do is lightly squeeze the dog’s hind leg to activate the bright LED light. Even when the light’s off, this lamp is a cool decoration to add to their room.

A personalized book that celebrates friendship

source Uncommon Goods

There’s no better way to help a kid learn about the value of friendship than with a totally personalized book that celebrates them and their BFF or sibling. Customize the story’s characters by choosing everything from names to skin and hair color. It’s a thoughtful gift and a story that any child can relate to.

A tin of putty that offers endless entertainment

source Uncommon Goods

It’s crazy how something so simple can entertain kids for hours. It’s true, though – just give them this unicorn putty and see for yourself. Flecked with sparkles, rainbow confetti, and some glow-in-the dark magic, kids will be mesmerized with this stuff.

A custom chair that’s all their own

source Pottery Barn Kids

Give them a place to call their own with this cozy armchair. It’s small enough for parents to pick up and move between rooms, but big enough that it still feels large to little ones. Plus, it can be customized with up to nine letters for a personal touch.