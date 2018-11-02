22 work-appropriate yet thoughtful gifts for your boss — all under $50

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You spend the majority of your day with your coworkers, and if you like them enough, you might even plan on getting them a gift as a thank-you for all the good times in and out of the office.

Another person you’re probably thinking about gifting is your boss. Though not always easy to come by, a good boss makes a big difference for how you approach daily work activities and grow professionally.

Since they’re your manager, it’s important that your gift maintains professionalism – but still gets the message across that you appreciate their hard work.

These 22 affordable gifts for your boss do just that.

A fun desk toy

The makers of our favorite magnetic desk toy have a new way to reduce stress and keep your boss entertained. With these colorful magnetic blocks (which also come with a travel bag), they can take a mental break or use the opportunity to refocus their mind as they build creative sculptures.

A gift card to a popular women’s workwear shop

Popular women’s workwear brand MM.LaFleur makes excellent pants and blazers that are definitely an investment, but worth the price. Its Bento Box contains these stylish and comfortable wardrobe staples to take the headache out of getting dressed in the morning.

A set of cool memo books

These small books are the perfect size for jotting down quick notes and the coast lines on the cover are embossed in a pretty holographic foil. West Coast fans, Field Notes didn’t leave you out.

A healthy snack subscription

Love with Food delivers organic, all-natural, or gluten-free snacks that serial snackers won’t feel guilty about eating. The better-for-you chips, candy, and bars come from new and trending food brands, so they’ll always be excited to fuel their work day.

A comfortable travel-sized pillow

Not that we’re encouraging sleeping on the job, but this mini pillow does make spontaneous naps very tempting. It’s the smaller but equally comfortable and supportive version of one of our favorite pillows and even has its own pillowcase and travel bag.

A leather business card holder

First impressions matter, which is why they should be pulling out business cards from a handsome leather case. It has a no-fuss, invisible magnetic closure and can hold up to 20 cards. Choose from pebbled or smooth leathers in a variety of colors, or upgrade to a premium leather. You can also add a monogram for an additional $10.

A soft throw to fight freezing office temperatures

Owners of this large, cozy throw only have good things to say about it. It’s plush and warm, with one side made of micro-fleece and the other made of sherpa fleece.

A phone dock that also holds flowers

It’s a pretty vase that pulls double-duty, holding both the fresh bouquet that brightens their day and the electronics that keeps them productive. There’s a groove at the bottom of the stand to keep unsightly charging cords out of the way.

Their new favorite way to make delicious coffee

You know a company takes its coffee seriously if it works with MIT researchers to figure out how to create the best-tasting cup of pour-over coffee. The dependable Coffee Dripper enhances the flavor and clarity of their coffee, while the custom filters don’t require pre-wetting.

A box of Korean sheet masks

The Korean sheet masks in this box are sure to bring some much-needed relief to any stressed-out boss. The brands, which often use out-of-the-ordinary ingredients, are usually difficult to find outside of Korea, but FaceTory makes them both accessible and affordable.

A leather luggage sticker

These sophisticated, thick leather stickers are certainly an upgrade from the stickers you slapped all over your small carry-on as a child. Get them in your boss’ initials to help them add personality and a distinctive look to their suitcase.

A key cable they can bring anywhere

This portable cable charges up Apple devices quickly and claims to be six times stronger than the standard lightning cable, boasting a 10,000-bend lifespan. The knotted cable also looks great and makes it easy to fish out the charger from their bag.

A versatile toiletry bag to bring on their travels

Dagne Dover’s durable and quick-drying neoprene most notably features in its popular backpacks and gym bags, but it’s also well-suited for this small bag that organizes their life on the go. It includes a removable air mesh pouch and is available in a range of dusky colors and two camo patterns.

An insulated coffee mug

The ergonomic comfort of a classic mug plus Hydro Flask’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation make this a coffee vessel they’ll always keep on hand. It keeps their beverage hot for up to six hours and includes a press-in lid to prevent spills.

A luxurious candle

With its beautiful packaging, unique scents, and special matchbox messages, Otherland turns the otherwise ordinary candle into a cherished gift. Take advantage of its limited-edition scents while they last, or find a suitable match in its diverse Core Collection.

A simple wool scarf

Gifting clothing or accessories to your boss can be tricky if their personal style is difficult to pin down, but we can bet they won’t complain about a soft and warm Merino wool scarf. This striped style is also available in Black/Navy.

A decorative trinket tray

A protective cover for their AirPods case

Apple AirPods: incredibly convenient, but also incredibly easy to lose and scratch up. A silicone cover is a cheap and attractive way to protect the case protecting their beloved earbuds.

The newest smart home device

Amazon’s newest version of its best-selling smart speaker has an improved sound and look. Whether they want to coordinate a smooth-sailing smart home experience or enjoy music out loud, the Echo Dot can keep up.

A calendar to infuse some office humor into the day

Dilbert 2019 Day-to-Day Calendar, $10.39, available at Amazon The iconic comic wouldn’t be so funny if it didn’t hit the nail on the head of work culture. The days will fly by with the help of these daily cartoons.

An organizer that looks like a common office supply

This oversized paper clip is even more useful than its original form because it can hold and organize multiple pieces of paper, postcards, and photos.

A desk-friendly succulent garden

This beautiful trio of pre-planted succulents is ready to display and take care of right out of the box. The small, low-maintenance plants provide the perfect touch of greenery to any space.

