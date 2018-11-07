22 useful and fun gifts for coffee lovers they don’t already have

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Coffee drinkers are a diverse lot, and if you’re going to buy a gift for one of them, you better have the who’s who down pat.

There’s, of course, the quintessential café brooder, who might need a little pick-me-up. Maybe a chocolate to go along with the dreary cup of black coffee that’s always glued to their hand. Or how about the peppy aerobic workout-obsessed early riser? They could probably stand to have a French press in their on-the-go life. The do-it-yourself artisan might fancy a cold brew kit for the home. And so on.

Whatever the temperament of your oh-so-temperamental coffee lover(s), you’ll be sorted out below with these 22 fun and useful gifts for coffee lovers.

A paired coffee and chocolate gift box

Fresh coffee beans paired with fresh chocolate is nothing short of divine, and if the recipient of this trove can’t appreciate it, their soul is surely black as coal – which is probably what you should gift them next year.

A guide to help them make better coffee

Because we could all use a few pointers on our morning cuppa.

A mokka espresso pot

This should be a staple in every household. Easy, rich, and oh so crema-y when done right. Also, consider the Bialetti Express Set for two ($44.69).

A 24-karat gilded coffee bean necklace

We’re not sure what’s stranger: that this coffee bean is dipped in real 24-karat gold or that there is a real coffee bean inside this 24-karat gold. But we like it.

Bourbon-infused coffee beans

For that special person who loves coffee, but also wishes it were always 5 o’clock right here and now. (There are also Merlot-infused beans for wine lovers.)

A proper espresso machine

You’re really going to have to love this person, but if you share a roof with them, the pleasure of this purchase may well be just as much yours.

A sleek, glass, pour-over coffee pot

Stylish and sophisticated, yet simplistic. This is the kind of understated elegance anyone can appreciate.

A coffee-themed canvas tote bag

A fun way to give that Public Radio bag a break and shake up their tote game.

A worldly coffee subscription

Flavor profile, tasting notes, suggested brewing methods, a little history lesson in origins, and, last but not least, festive packaging make this an all-around pleaser for any time of year.

A do-it-yourself cold brew kit

Cold brew is in. It’s also an extremely expensive habit. Help a cold brew devotee on your list save a little money by giving them a gift that keeps on giving.

A manual espresso press

If you have a friend or family member that is constantly in search of the best espresso machine for anywhere south of $500, this is the ticket. It’s about the price of most espresso pod machines, but the crema it produces is priceless.

A portable, hand-powered espresso kit

Whether they’re outdoorsy or they just need an auxiliary kit for when times are hard, someone in your life needs this.

A twisting alphabet game on faux coffee beans

Because all coffee hounds are bookworms, too, right? And, yes, it would be cool if they were real coffee beans, but we all know they wouldn’t last.

A latte-and-cappuccino-capable espresso pod machine

So they don’t even have to step outside the house for their precious morning latte or cappuccino.

A pair of coffee mugs with an open mind

Everyone knows a coffee-loving couple in need of these.

A stainless steel tumbler with a French press

That someone who can’t even manage to get a pot of coffee made before they’re out the door in the morning has no excuse now (provided they’re willing to boil a little water).

A cold brew coffee maker with filtration control

It also works for hot brew when they want to revert, and there’s a switch to control filtration.

A manual burr grinder that screws onto Ball Jars

This timeless-looking contraption is the perfect solution to masquerade as a gift for the person who wakes up hours ahead of the rest of you and wakes the whole household when they crank the electric grinder.

A versatile, three-in-one coffee maker

The coffee maker for slow devotees who just can’t make up their mind each and every morning.

Compostable, Nespresso-compatible espresso pods

Someone finally got it together to make compostable espresso pods just in time for the holidays. Not only do these leave less waste, they’re also even a little cheaper than Nespresso’s own.

An airless coffee bean saver

If you know someone who’s opening their coffee bags and letting them go stale, this is a quick fix that will blow their mind. These canisters are stackable and great for herbs and other sundries.

A stainless steel French Press

Double-walled 18/10 stainless steel, so they stop burning their hands (or shattering glass) when reaching for the coffee pot in a blind haze of morning caffeine depletion.