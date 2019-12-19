22 useful and fun gifts for coffee lovers they don’t already have

source Amazon

Coffee drinkers are a diverse lot, and if you’re going to buy a gift for one of them, you better have their branding down pat.

Whatever kind of aficionado they are, we’ve got you covered – from the espresso fiend to the black-coffee hound.

You’ll find cold brew kits, fancy demitasses, monthly coffee subscriptions, and so on. We guarantee there’s something for everyone on this list.

There’s, of course, the quintessential café brooder, who might need a little pick-me-up. Maybe a bar of chocolate to go along with the dreary cup of black coffee that’s always glued to their hand. Or how about the peppy, workout-obsessed early riser? They could probably stand to have a French press in their on-the-go life. The do-it-yourself artisan might fancy a cold brew kit for the home. And so on.

Whatever the temperament of your oh-so-temperamental coffee lover(s), you’ll be sorted out below with these 22 fun and useful gifts for coffee lovers.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A guide to help them make better coffee

Because we could all use a few pointers on our morning cuppa.

A mokka espresso pot

This should be a staple in every household. Easy, rich, and oh so crema-y when done right. Also, consider the Bialetti Express Set for two ($44.69).

Check out our full guide to stovetop espresso makers here.

Bourbon-infused coffee beans

For that special person who loves coffee, but also wishes it were always 5 o’clock right here and now. (There are also Merlot-infused beans for wine lovers.)

A proper espresso machine

You’re really going to have to love this person, but if you share a roof with them, the pleasure of this purchase may well be just as much yours.

Check out our full guide to espresso machines here.

A sleek, glass, pour-over coffee pot

Stylish and sophisticated, yet simplistic. This is the kind of understated elegance anyone can appreciate.

Read our guide to the best drip coffee makers here.

A 100% compostable coffee sampler box

If they’re forever in search of the perfect roast, here’s how they’ll find it.

A worldly coffee subscription

Flavor profile, tasting notes, suggested brewing methods, a little history lesson in origins, and, last but not least, festive packaging make this an all-around pleaser for any time of year.

A do-it-yourself cold brew kit

Cold brew is in. It’s also an extremely expensive habit. Help a cold brew devotee on your list save a little money by giving them a gift that keeps on giving.

Have a look at our full guide to cold brew makers here.

A manual espresso press

If you have a friend or family member that is constantly in search of the best espresso machine for anywhere south of $500, this is the ticket. It’s about the price of most espresso pod machines, but the crema it produces is priceless.

A portable espresso kit

Whether they’re outdoorsy or they just need an auxiliary kit for when times are hard, someone in your life needs this.

A twisting alphabet game on faux coffee beans

Because all coffee hounds are bookworms, too, right? And, yes, it would be cool if they were real coffee beans, but we all know they wouldn’t last.

A latte-and-cappuccino-capable espresso pod machine

So they don’t even have to step outside the house for their precious morning latte or cappuccino.

A pair of coffee mugs with an open mind

Everyone knows a coffee-loving couple in need of these.

A stainless steel tumbler with a French press

That someone who can’t even manage to get a pot of coffee made before they’re out the door in the morning has no excuse now (provided they’re willing to boil a little water).

‘The freshest K Cups in the world’

Are they tired of stale K-Cup- and Nespresso pod-bound coffee, but a little too rushed in the morning to do anything about it? Have them try these.

A manual burr grinder that screws onto Ball Jars

This timeless-looking contraption is the perfect solution to masquerade as a gift for the person who wakes up hours ahead of the rest of you and wakes the whole household when they crank the electric grinder.

A versatile, three-in-one coffee maker

The coffee maker for slow devotees who just can’t make up their mind each and every morning.

Compostable, Nespresso-compatible espresso pods

Someone finally got it together to make compostable espresso pods just in time for the holidays. Not only do these leave less waste, they’re also even a little cheaper than Nespresso’s own.

An airless coffee-bean saver

If you know someone who’s opening their coffee bags and letting them go stale, this is a quick fix that will blow their mind. These canisters are stackable and great for herbs and other sundries as well.

A stainless steel French Press

Double-walled 18/10 stainless steel, so they stop burning their hands (or shattering glass) when reaching for the coffee pot in a blind haze of morning caffeine depletion.

A porcelain demitasse set

If they’re going to go through the trouble of making espresso, they may as well drink it right.

A chart of espresso drinks

As self-proclaimed coffee lovers, they should probably know these breakdowns. But just in case they forget, this cool poster reminds them of the difference between a breve and black eye.