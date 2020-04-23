19 unique gifts that all dog moms will appreciate this Mother’s Day

source Etsy

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the dog moms in your life who love their fur babies more than anything.

We’ve rounded up 19 fun and practical gifts any dog mom is sure to love.

Editor’s note: Many families will likely be spending Mother’s Day apart this year. Nothing takes the place of time spent together, but if you’re looking to send a gift to Mom in lieu of a visit, we hope this list and our other gift guides help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Mother’s Day is the time to celebrate the commitment and sacrifices that mothers make for their children – whether those children have two legs or four. That’s right, we’re talking about dog moms and how they deserve a little recognition on this special day, too.

If you are looking to buy a Mother’s Day gift for the dog mom in your life, you can’t go wrong with any one of the 19 gifts included here. From items personalized with their dog’s face to accessories for both mom and dog, any paw-rent would be grateful to get one of these gifts this year.

Here are 19 gifts for dog moms this Mother’s Day:

A candle to freshen up their space

Life with dogs is good. But not everything is all derps, sploots, and boops. Take the odors, for example. For those, there’s this candle infused with essential oils.

A set of dog-walking essentials

Come spring, their pup’s harness and leash could use a refresh. This sleek, minimalist set includes a matching waste bag holder and comes in seven different colors.

A photo hunt book

Photographer Andrew Knapp took a 22-country tour of Europe with his adventurous border collie Momo. Their travels are documented within this book where Momo is hidden among ancient ruins, breathtaking landscapes, and historic cities.

A pair of espadrilles

The team at Soludos loves their office dogs so much they dedicated a pair of espadrilles to the adorable Frenchie and Boston Terrier duo. The hand-embroidered slip-ons are the perfect shoe for travel – or walking the dog.

An ingenious pet bathing tool

This spraying and scrubbing glove makes bath time all the more bearable. With a single button at the top of the tool, you can turn the sprayer on and off and switch between gentle and strong water-pressure settings.

A baking set their dog will love too

If they haven’t baked treats for their dog before, chances are they’re considering it now. This cast aluminum pan with 16 bone-shaped molds comes with enough mix to make 32 dog treats.

A custom pet portrait

Hanging a custom pet portrait in your home is peak dog ownership. We love this option where you can choose from a color or black-and-white digital rendering of their furry friend’s mug.

A pair of wire-rimmed glasses

It’s universally accepted that all babies look cute in glasses. We’d argue the same applies to dogs, and these pup-sized specs will prove it.

Cozy fleece-lined slippers

Dogs and their owners love a cozy night in after a long day of adventures. L.L. Bean’s classic scuffs adorned with a gallivanting lab silhouette are the best accessory for the occasion.

A book that answers life’s most important question

They’ll, of course, be interested in decoding their dog’s brain to understand all the ways our dogs love us – and this book does exactly that.

A trio of four-legged kitchen helpers

Fido may not be able to lend a helping hand in the kitchen, but these clever silicone lid rests are the next best thing.

A jigsaw puzzle

This 1,000 piece puzzle will keep them busy between walks. And yes, there’s a breed for every letter of the alphabet. (It’s called a Xolo, for those who are wondering.)

A pair of earrings

These sterling silver jacket earrings have some serious pawtitude. They can be purchased individually or as a set.

A personalized mug

Mugs may be a gifting go-to, but this personalized one will really resonate. You can choose from dozens of breeds and human features to match their likenesses.

A leash accessory

The essential waste bag holder gets an upgrade with this waxed canvas pouch. It’s waterproof and available in three different colors.

A dog-approved mouse house

Disney lovers will appreciate this Mickey Mouse hut. It’s made of soft plush to keep pups feeling safe, comfortable, and sleepy – all the things a dog mom could want for her fur baby.

A pair of custom dog print socks

If you want a personalized gift that will make them laugh, these socks printed with their dog’s face won’t disappoint.

A statement hat

This is the cap that dog moms need for the first walk of the day. It’s available in 14 different shades of distressed cotton twill and has an adjustable leather strap.

A bona fide leash hook

This simple, practical gift won’t go unappreciated. At 2-inches deep, the sturdy iron hook can hold both a harness and leash.