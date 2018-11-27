22 unique gifts that both dogs and their humans will love

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

When it comes to gifting the dog owner in your life, you know that few things would make them happier than something that either speaks to them as a dog fanatic or directly benefits their pups. Sure, you could get them the usual, tried-and-true calendar of cute dog photos or a fun chew toy and call it a day, or you can go the more unconventional route.

With these unique gifts, you can ensure their dog is always hydrated, comfortable, and entertained. Meanwhile, there are also a few gifts in here for the owners themselves, to remind them of their utter devotion to the world’s greatest animal.

Next time you want to gift a dog parent, check out these 22 gift ideas first.

A custom printed pillow

Most owners have framed photos of their dogs, but how many do you know that have entire pillows dedicated to them? On Canvaspop, they just upload their favorite photo onto the 18″x 18″ plush pillow to make a unique home decor piece.

A portable water and food bowl

This on-the-go accessory includes both a water and food compartment for those all-day trips. The canine canteen is attached to a five-foot nylon leash, so they can still hold everything with one hand.

A blueprint of a specific dog breed

These detailed, mid-century blueprints include “design specs” and information about the breed origins and temperament. There are over 100 dog breeds are available to choose from.

A hoodie with a pouch to hold your dog

Comfy for both them and their small dog, the hoodie is made from cotton and polyester and lets them carry their pup around like a little kangaroo.

A Casper dog mattress to match the owner’s Casper human mattress

The only dog bed that could rival a human’s mattress is Casper’s memory foam model. It was made after 110 prototypes and 460 hours of lab testing, so rest assured both man and man’s best friend can sleep easy tonight.

A camera that keeps tabs on the dog and can also toss treats to it

If they’re ever at work or on vacation and wonder what their pet is up to at that exact moment, they’ll want this dog camera. With the free Furbo app, they can monitor their pet with a 160º wide-angle view, communicate with him through the two-day voice chat, and throw treats to him to show they miss him.

A dog DNA test

If they’re not sure of their dog’s origins, they can use this test to figure out the exact breed. It’s also helpful for learning about potential health risks, sensitivities to medication, and other important factors that will help their dog live his best life.

A handy grooming tool

Neither owner nor dog will ever dread bath time again with the introduction of this well-designed tool. The sprayer-scrubber combo fits in their palm so they have full control of the water and can scrub at the same time, speeding up the chore they usually hate.

A water bottle that easily turns into a water bowl

It’s important to keep their dog hydrated while on the go. Just squeeze the bottle to fill the attached dish to their desired height, and their dog can easily drink up. It’s leak-proof and any excess water will drain back into the bottle.

An ‘Isle of Dogs’-inspired pin

Fans of both dogs and the Wes Anderson film will love this small enamel pin.

A backpack to carry their dog

This backpack is perfect for adventurous dogs who like to join their owners as they bike, hike, and even rock-climb or zip-line. With fully ventilated sides and a safety ring to hook up a collar, it’s vet-approved and comes in four different sizes.

An activity monitor and GPS tracker

A fit, healthy dog is a happy dog. Not only does the Whistle track his activity and rest, but it also tracks his location so they don’t have to worry when he runs astray. They’ll get a text or email notification when he moves out of a designated area, so they can catch him before he gets too far.

Custom dog stickers

My Sticker Face Custom Vinyl Photo Stickers, $17.99, available at Amazon Submit a clear, well-lit photo of the dog’s face, then let the team do the rest of the work. Afterwards, they’ll want to slap these thoughtful and fun personalized stickers everywhere.

Matching holiday sweaters

Dogs often look like their owners, and with these festive matching sweaters, there’s no questioning the resemblance.

A dog leash and key holder

An organized leash and key set-up means they won’t have to waste a minute of precious daylight untangling leashes or tracking down keys and can quickly get out the door for their daily dog walk.

Baking molds

If their dog has food sensitivities (or is simply really picky), the owner might be more comfortable making treats at home. They can bake healthy, delicious dog biscuits or freeze fruit treats for the summer and get creative with different recipes.

A window for curious dogs

They want to keep their dog confined to some degree, but they also don’t want her to miss out on the outside world. Install this window so she can still check out what’s going on, whether that’s greeting the neighbors or watching out for her favorite mailman.

Magnets that look like a dog is stuck in their fridge

These cute and quirky magnets are sure to surprise guests and make any dog owner smile.

A helpful way to remember whether they fed the dog

It can be difficult keeping track of whether the dog has been fed yet when they live in a large, busy household. The slider, which they can mount on the wall in front of their dog’s food bowls, is a simple way to communicate whether or not the chore has been completed.

A plastic launcher that helps them play fetch for hours

Canine Hardware Chuckit! Launcher, $7.42, available at Amazon It’s okay to admit it. Picking up the ball and throwing it long distances over and over again gets tiring. However, since their dog seems to have endless energy and doesn’t want to stop playing catch anytime soon, they can cheat a little with this light and flexible accessory that grabs the ball and releases it as they swing.

A stroller that’s easy to enter and exit

The dog can be loaded into the front or back of the stroller, making it especially easy for older or injured pets to enter and exit the vehicle. She can still get outside and enjoy fresh air without straining herself with this spacious, durable stroller.

A fun book about dog behavior

They probably won’t be able to actually bark at and communicate with their dog, but they can better understand what their dog is trying to tell them through its body language and behavior. The Nat Geo book reminds everyone in a delightful yet informative way that the dog-owner relationship is a two-way street.