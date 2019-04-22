20 great Mother’s Day gifts for another important mom in your life — your grandma

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Mother’s Day celebrates all the mothers in our lives, including Grandma.

Feel free to treat your grandmother this year for everything she has done and continues to do for you with one of these 20 gifts.

Pair it with a phone call or brunch date – after all, she really just wants to hear your voice and see your face.

From swooping in to change your diaper while your mom had her hands tied to slipping you an extra piece of candy after dinner, Grandma is another important woman in your life who you know always has your back.

If you’ve browsed any of our dozen (and counting) Mother’s Day gift guides, you may have already successfully secured a gift for Mom. Now, you can show that same love and appreciation for your grandma with these 20 thoughtful and useful gifts.

They’ll make life a little more comfortable, efficient, and entertaining for her, or simply show her you’re thinking of her.

Make Grandma feel special this Mother’s Day with these 20 gifts.

A subscription to the biggest book club in the country

source Book of the Month Instagram

Book of the Month offers five new book choices a month, and they’re always all top-quality picks. The biggest struggle of being a Book of the Month member is deciding which one to read.

A pair of new glasses

source Zenni

Give her a gift card from this affordable and stylish glasses brand so she can pick out a new pair of frames for herself. Frames start at less than $10 and after she enters her prescription info online, they’ll be on their way straight to her front door.

A set of quirky tea towels

source West Elm

Tea towels don’t have to be boring. These accessorized animals will give her a laugh and let her identify the towels in a crowded kitchen in a snap.

The next-in-command cookware after her trusty cast iron

source Made In Cookware

No way is she going to part with the cast-iron pan that’s been passed down through generations. The carbon-steel pan is like a close cousin that will never directly replace the classic cast iron. With its heat control and cooking speed, it comes in handy when she’s cooking in a rush, and it’s lighter to hold, too.

A pillow that provides back support whenever she needs it

source Purple

Purple Cushions feature the same Hyper-Elastic Polymer material used in its supportive, adaptive mattresses, so she can be comfortable whether sitting in a car, plane, or stadium. Unlike other pillows that might simply absorb weight, this one provides active support.

A fun and convenient way to freshen up her wardrobe

source Rent the Runway

It’s natural to settle into a dressing routine, but if you sense that she’s no longer excited by her closet, a Rent the Runway membership is the perfect solution. She can try out different brands and styles that she wouldn’t ordinarily buy, and it’s easy to return pieces with the provided prepaid shipping labels.

A customizable gift box

source Greetabl

Choose a cute box design, personalize it with photos and a message, and and fill it with a small gift like candy or a candle to surprise the grandma who insists she already has everything she wants for Mother’s Day.

A comfortable slip-on shoe

source Allbirds

The soft, cushioned, and lightweight Loungers are made for the grandma who’s always on her feet and needs to be comfortable.

A versatile, thoughtfully designed bag

source Lo and Sons

A common problem – finding a bag that didn’t hurt her back – inspired the founding of travel bag company Lo & Sons, so you know these totes will be comfortable for your grandma to carry. The canvas bag has a bunch of different organizational features, including a bottom pocket just for shoes and an expandable main compartment.

A triangle coin purse

source Cuyana Facebook

The distinctive shape is easy to spot and feel in a purse, while the tiny size is made for spare change, earrings, and other small knickknacks. Make it personal by adding a monogram for an additional $15.

A subscription-free way to watch live TV

source Amazon

So you’ve convinced her to cut the cord, but she might still miss watching her favorite daytime shows as they happen. Amazon’s Fire TV Recast works with an HD antenna and Fire TV device to bring her live shows and events without the commitment of monthly fees.

Prints of your favorite moments together, and the pretty stand to display them

source Artifact Uprising Instagram

The sleek brass display is a little different from the usual photo frame, and it weathers nicely over time. The set includes 12 prints, printed on a weighty, matte paper.

A warm burst of pink and red flowers

source Urban Stems

If all else fails, a flower bouquet is a gift that stands the test of time. Make sure to place your order of these roses, lilies, and carnations early to ensure availability and timely delivery.

A subtle, personal necklace

source Nordstrom

No need to get excessive or gimmicky with the Grandma gear – pretty and simple conveys thoughtfulness even better, in our opinion.

Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker

source Fitbit Instagram

This new tracker is more affordable than Fitbit’s other models, but still gives her all the necessary info to keep tabs on her fitness and health. She can monitor her calorie burn, heart rate, sleep patterns, walking and biking activity, and other important stats.

A lottery ticket that gives back

source Lotto Love

LottoLove turns playing the lottery into a charitable act: When you buy a card, LottoLove donates to charities that help people receive clean water, solar light, nutritious meals, and literacy tools. She’ll scratch off the stickers to find out which cause she has supported.

A better designed set of baking tools

source Amazon

GIR’s stronger, more flexible, and heat-resistant spatulas will make Grandma’s baking prep a breeze (which means you won’t have to wait as long for her famous cookies to be ready).

A journal to record her life story

source Uncommon Goods

You know that Grandma has an arsenal of entertaining stories and life wisdom up her sleeve. The best way to ensure they’re preserved and passed on to future generations is this journal that contains prompts ranging from the specific (“TV shows I watched while in school” to the nebulous (“Some thoughts on love and marriage”).

A travel mug that lets her make tea anywhere

source Amazon

A grandmother without her tea is not one you want to cross. This insulated travel mug contains a micro-filter so she can steep and sip her Earl Grey whenever she wants.

A handmade stoneware sewing station

source Uncommon Goods

Plastic sewing supply storage boxes may work, but this sturdy clay sewing station will actually get her excited to sit down with her tools.