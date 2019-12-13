15 useful gifts for the guitar player in your life

source Guitar Center

Picking out a gift for a guitar player can be a trying affair. After all, they’re a trying bunch.

We’ve sifted out everything from our favorite picks, straps, and music books to acoustic and electric guitars and amps in the highly curated list below.

Guitarists can be a finicky bunch. Take the whole Fender vs. Gibson debate, for example. Before embarking upon buying any gift for a guitarist, you’d serve yourself best to suss out which side of it they’re on. But then there’s acoustic, electric, effects, pick or no pick, and so on.

Suffice it to say that the guitarist in your life is a headache. But you probably already knew that, didn’t you?

Below are a roundup of hand-selected tools and toys by a very select cadre of guitar players. At the very least, there is, without a doubt, at least one thing your ax-wielding friend(s) and/or family members could stand to have.

The one who always loses their picks? Covered. The one with the battered, tattered old strap, bound to drop their precious ’59-vintage Fender Jazzmaster straight to the ground? Covered. The one who never has working input cables? Yes, we’ve got them, too. All the way up to the love of your life who deserves everything and more (see Gibson Hummingbird), we’ve got gifts for every guitar player and budget.

Here are 15 thoughtful and useful gifts for guitarists:

A pick punch to make picks from old credit cards

They’ll never run out of picks again.

A new update on a classic electric guitar

It’s been a while since Fender’s updated its line. If you really want to spoil them, it’s probably safe to assume they don’t own one of these yet.

A guitar cleaning kit

If they love their guitar(s) as much as they say they do, it’s probably time they start taking care of them.

Strap locks, to keep it from slipping off

Straps fail. These babies do not.

A humidity and temperature monitor

Humidity and temperature changes are wood’s worst enemy. Help them keep their beloveds in playing shape.

An ultra-lightweight magnesium slide

Move over, Elmore James.

The best instrument cable(s) money can buy

Faulty cables are the worst. These are some of the best.

A pick holder keychain with an LED light

So they’ll stop losing picks and be able to find their way home after gigs.

A classier guitar strap

A strap might be a highly personal thing, but if they’re still slinging their guitar from cheap nylon, it’s time for an upgrade.

A clip-on guitar tuner

If you happen to live with them, our condolences. But this might help some.

Hal Leonard’s ‘The Real Book,’ his magnum opus

Hal Leonard’s “The Real Book” is the fool-proof field book to gigging, or at least keeping a good repertoire handy.

The Gibson guitar of their dreams

La crème de la crème of acoustic guitars, played by everyone from Keith Richards, Graham Parsons, and Bob Dylan to Justin Bieber.

The Fender tube amp they’ve always wanted

There’s nothing like a tube amp. If they don’t have one and you’ve got the dough to help them out, whether they’re a performer or not, they’ll be eternally grateful.

A Marshall acoustic guitar amp with built-in digital effects

A snazzy little gigging amp, this Marshall does away with the need for most effects pedals.

A classic analog effects pedal

The Flanger is really multiple effects in one, and a lot of fun to mess around with. If they don’t have one already, it’s time. If they do, anything from MXR is a safe bet.

