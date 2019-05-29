23 affordable gifts your husband will appreciate this Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Saloon Box

Father’s Day isn’t only for kids to celebrate their dads. Everyone, can show appreciation for the dads in their lives on Father’s Day, especially when that dad is also your husband.

From sweet treats to gifts that will get him a better’s night rest, these 23 gifts tell your partner he’s doing a great job as a dad. And some even benefit the whole family, so don’t feel guilty about treating him to a present this Father’s Day.

A convenient way for him to discover new products

source Birchbox Instagram

If he doesn’t have the time and energy to hunt down a skin-care or haircare product different from the one he’s been using for years, just hand him over to Birchbox. Every month, the service will send him five samples catered to his hair, skin, and personal style.

Breathable, supportive golf socks

source Bombas

Little details, like the mesh under-toe ventilation zone, will make him appreciate these performance socks specially designed to up his golf game. Would it be extreme to attribute his birdie to Bombas?

A vinyl record subscription

source VNYL Instagram

VNYL’s curators look at his music tastes, member profile, and Spotify playlists to send three records he’ll want to dive into immediately. The included handwritten note explaining the suggestions makes the experience feel more like he’s stepped into a record store.

A smart home light starter kit

source Best Buy

He can dim, brighten, turn on, and turn off the light on his side of the room without ever getting out of bed, plus ask the Google Home Mini for the weather and news, to play music, and a variety of other tasks.

A mini cast iron skillet

source Field Company Instagram

The smallest version of Field Company’s lightweight and smooth vintage-style cast iron is the perfect size for cooking small dinner sides.

Matching underwear in a fun print

source MeUndies Instagram

Choose your favorite underwear cuts (five options for men and four options for women), then go on to the fun part, choosing the print. MeUndies offers solid colors, but we love the adventurous, cartoon-splashed prints more. The actual underwear is very comfortable and soft.

Cookies that look like him

source MK Sweets Co.

To have his likeness recreated on these delicious vanilla-almond sugar cookies is a gift he’ll never forget. Make sure to take a side-by-side photo before he eats them all.

Wireless earbuds with a 14-hour battery life

source Jaybird

I wear these earphones all the time – at the gym, during my commute, in the office – because they sound great (you can customize the EQ through the app), never slip out of my ears, and have a long battery life. He’ll want to do the same once he experiences their quality and convenience.

Leather sneakers made using less waste and energy

source Everlane

The versatile leather sneakers come in seven different colors and can be worn everywhere from a casual office to the park. Even better, their production is carbon neutral and they’re 94.2% free of virgin plastic.

Gear to cheer on his favorite sports team

source Fanchest Instagram

Fanchest boxes, available for NHL, NFL, and college teams, include premium, officially licensed merch like fleece throws, caps, and even neck pillows.

A service that takes care of an annoying kitchen chore

source Knifey

Most of us can’t or don’t want to take the time to sharpen our kitchen knives. Knifey does it for him: it sends a fresh set of sharp knives to him, then when he’s ready, he sends back the dull ones in exchange for a new set.

Vitamin-infused body wash

source Necessaire Instagram

New gender-neutral personal care brand Necessaire treats the body with clean, sustainable ingredients and vitamins. He’ll love using the Eucalyptus or Sandalwood body washes to nourish his skin without stripping it of moisture.

A curated cocktail kit

source Saloon Box

Inside he’ll find all the top shelf spirits and ingredients he needs to bring two creative cocktail recipes to life. Rather than regret all the money spent on ingredients he’ll only use once, he can refocus his energy to enjoying his cold, boozy creation.

‘Sleep’ glasses to reduce eye fatigue

source Felix Gray Instagram

The blue light that comes off our screens affects sleep, so rather than deny him access entirely from his phone or laptop before bed, gift him these blue light-blocking glasses. His eyes won’t feel as tired or dry, and he might have an easier time drifting off to sleep.

Creatively sentimental cufflinks

source Love Letter

The tiny envelopes open up to reveal a small and thoughtful reminder. You can replace it and surprise him with your own sweet message, too.

A framed photo

source Minted

You can never go wrong with a photo of the family framed by handcrafted wood or metal. The metallic foil gives it a special touch.

Dress clothes that fit him perfectly

source Spier and Mackay

He can get custom-fit suits for surprisingly affordable prices from Canadian startup Spier & Mackay. Insider Picks reporter Amir Ismael calls it the best choice “if you’re having a treat-yourself moment or you need a shirt for a special occasion” – Father’s Day is just the special occasion to fit the bill.

A 15-pound weighted blanket

source Quilty Facebook

This heavy weighted blanket will knock him out after a long day within a couple minutes under its comforting seven-layer embrace. Unless you want to be under it too, though, it may be hard to hold him close. You win some, you lose some.

A new electric toothbrush

source Quip

There’s something especially satisfying about seeing your toothbrushes standing side by side in the bathroom. With Quip’s sleek metallic styles and the knowledge that you’ll always have a fresh brush head on the way via its subscription, it’s even more so.

A cool phone case and phone grip accessory

source Amazon

It’s a multi-talented force the likes of which the phone accessory world has never seen before – a grip, stand, car mount, and phone case, all in one convenient and sturdy package.

Silky soft lounge pants that fit like a second skin

source Tommy John

The brand’s beloved lounge pants now come in a summer-appropriate lobster print, and are just as delightfully airy, stretchy, and soft as the original iteration.

A mug to fuel his love for the outdoors

source United by Blue

With its functional carabiner handle, this double-walled mug can be clipped to his bag and brought along for all his adventures. Once he’s all settled down at the campground, he can reward himself with a hot cup of coffee.

An opportunity to relax and recharge

source Groupon

Send him off to be pampered (or join him for an experience like a couples massage) at a luxe spa in your city.