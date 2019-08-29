25 tactful gifts for your in-laws that’ll make a great impression

source Mark & Graham

Finding the perfect gifts for your in-laws can be tricky, no matter many holidays you’ve spent with them or how long you and your partner have been together.

We rounded up a list of 25 great gifts your in-laws will love, from small gifts that say thank you to big ones made for birthdays and holidays.

Depending on your relationship, their tastes, and a host of other factors, getting a present for your in-laws can get to be pretty high pressure. Whether you’re staying with them for a vacation or just stopping by for dinner, for the sake of you and your partner, you need to make a good impression.

You don’t have to go overboard, but there are plenty of thoughtful gifts that show your in-laws you care. To ease your mind, we gathered some great gifts that cover a wide range of prices. Whether they’re small gifts like a salt block or bigger ones like kitchen appliances, what these all have in common is that your in-laws will love them.

A coffee subscription box for trying new beans

source Blue Bottle Coffee

If they love coffee, they’ll love getting the chance to try a bunch of new brews (twice) every month. Blue Bottle’s beans are high quality, packaged at peak flavor, and come in a range of unique blends.

An indoor garden for urban dwellers and herb lovers

source Amazon

Anyone who spends time in the kitchen or garden knows how much fresh herbs can upgrade a dish. While not all climates or spaces can sustain a full herb garden, this little indoor gardening kit can, so they can top every last dish with their favorite fresh herbs.

A statement print for major baseball fans

source Uncommon Goods

A little bit of history, a little bit of architecture, and a whole lot of team spirit – whether you support their favorite team or not, they’ll appreciate this thoughtful print that’ll quickly find a home on one of their walls.

An Airbnb gift card for in-laws who love to travel

source Airbnb Instagram

A tangible gift is great, but so is the gift of an unforgettable experience. For the jet-setting duo, bring them one step closer to their next vacation with an Airbnb gift card so they can explore someplace new together.

A painting of the only thing they love as much as their children

source Uncommon Goods

The only thing they might love as much as your partner is their pet. Show them you, too, appreciate their furry friend with a custom portrait of it.

A personal photo book of their favorite memories

source Artifact Uprising

If you’ve shared many memories with your in-laws, commemorate them with a personalized photo book. Sure, it takes a little more time than just picking up a bouquet of flowers, but the extra effort will not go unnoticed with this thoughtful gift.

A cocktail bitters set mixologists will love

source Uncommon Goods

Turn their living room into a cocktail bar with this set of bitters. With flavors like smoked chili and ginger lemon, they can get creative with some new drinks or spice up the classics.

A pizza maker for home cooks and pizza aficionados

source Williams Sonoma

Some might call this one life-changing. If they love cooking together, gift them a countertop pizza maker so they can enjoy homemade pies with the toppings of their choice in less than 10 minutes.

A cheese and crackers serving board for entertainers

source Uncommon Goods

Embrace the shape of the ampersand for a higher purpose – a cheese platter. Turns out this shape is perfect for holding wheels of cheese and bunches of crackers, making it the perfect gift for those who love to entertain, or just appreciate a good cheese plate.

A touch lamp for in-laws who live far away

source Uncommon Goods

If your in-laws live far away, they’ll really appreciate this touch lamp. Keep one in your home and one in theirs, and whenever you tap it, their lamp will light up too. It’s a cute way to communicate and let them know you’re thinking of them every now and then.

A modern vase that will look great in their space

source West Elm

Flowers are always a great gift, but if they don’t have the right vase to put them in, what’s the point? Give them a nice, simple bud vase large enough to hold a few flowers that will look good anywhere in their home – and if you want to go that extra mile, you could put some florals in it too.

A decanter and matching glasses with a personal touch

source Mark & Graham

Show them you mean business with this sophisticated decanter and set of four double old fashioned glasses. You can even add a monogram if you’re looking for a more personal touch.

A fun way to show off their cork collection

source Nordstrom

For the bunch with a bunch of state pride, give them a fun way to use their leftover wine corks and show off their favorite place. This birch-wood display makes a nice piece of wall art that’s sure to start a conversation.

A monthly sampling of some of the tastiest products from around the country

source Mouth

Foodies will love the chance to test small-batch, locally made products from around the country. Mouth sources and curates subscription boxes of their favorites, which they’ll receive each month.

A set of passport holders for globetrotters

source Etsy

Frequent travelers should have a durable passport cover. This one also has extra pockets for money, ID cards, and credit cards. The matching styles, names, and cute quote are an added bonus. If you don’t like the style of this one, there are plenty more to choose from.

A wool throw they’ll want to wrap up in on chilly days

source L.L. Bean

Winter days spent with family call for cozy blankets made for snuggling. This one is just right and easily washable – just in case there are any unexpected eggnog spills.

An undeniably classy marble salt cellar

source Amazon

If you want to make a statement with something small, go for this elegant salt cellar. It makes seasoning dishes easier, and the dual compartments provide a place for both fine and coarsely ground salt. Our editor swears by this one for her own kitchen.

A set of products to help them get some much-needed rest

source Uncommon Goods

Parents always deserve some R&R. Bring them one step closer with this set of bath oil and salt infused with botanicals and essential oils.

A bento box of unique candies for their sweet tooth

source Bloomingdale’s

A box of chocolates is all well and good, but these candy bento boxes are much more unique. Anyone with a sweet tooth will love these fun flavors and we’re willing to bet they’ve never tried rosé gummy bears or tequila chocolates before.

A salt block that’ll up their grilling game

source Williams Sonoma

This is more than just a pretty pink plate, it’s actually a block of Himalayan salt. Not only can it be used to serve food, but it can actually be used to cook food too. Cooking and serving with a salt slab will up the ante on plenty of their family-favorite meals.

A trio of unique condiments to spice up their meals

source Amazon

Adventurous eaters and hot sauce lovers will definitely enjoy using this trio of spicy condiments. A spicy honey, spicy maple, and gochujang sriracha give them all sorts of new ways to spice up their favorite foods.

A smart speaker to help them get started on a smart home

source Amazon

If your in-laws are not really the techie types, start them out with this small smart speaker. The Echo Dot is a subtle introduction to smart technology – plus they’ll get a kick out of communicating with Alexa.

A charging hub so they don’t have to fight for the open outlet

source Amazon

If they’re always fighting for the last free outlet to charge their Apple products, or if they’re both big Apple fans, this hub will charge all their devices at once.

A new cookbook to add to their repertoire

source Amazon

Ina Garten’s latest release is a great addition to any home chef’s cookbook collection. They’ll learn plenty of new recipes and cooking techniques – and you might even get to taste the fruits of their labor one day.

A nice candle with a reusable vessel

source Lafco

A nice candle is always a welcomed gift. These ones are made to embody the scents of common places, including rooms in the house. The best part of these candles, though, is that they’ll be able to reuse the hand-blown glass vessel once the candle has burned down. All they have to do is put it in the freezer when the wax runs down, pop it out with a knife, and run it through the dishwasher. Our editor uses hers for everything from cotton swabs to serving snacks.