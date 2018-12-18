17 cool last-minute gifts for the music lover in your life

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Vinyl Me, Please

Most of us listen to music in some capacity and can say we like it.

But there are the people who just listen casually to whatever happens to be on the radio, and then there are the people who spend hours carefully curating playlists, filling their calendars with concerts to attend, and even playing music themselves.

This gift guide is for the latter group, who argue that they don’t just like music, they love it.

To fuel their passion, you can gift something that elevates the listening experience, teaches them something new about music, or puts them right in front of their favorite singer.

Shop these 17 gifts for music lovers below.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A diagram of famous guitars

source Pop Chart

Can they identify all the guitars held by famous rockers in this eye-catching print? They’ll find the musical companions of Jimi Hendrix, Tom Petty, Kurt Cobain, and Joan Jett, among many other iconic musicians.

A limited-edition Taylor Swift instant camera

source Fujifilm Instax North America/Instagram

This camera design is inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album and has the singer written all over it (literally – it features her autograph on both the back of the camera and the borders of the prints). The die-hard fan in your life can bring the portable camera to all their concerts to immortalize the experience.

A vinyl record membership

source Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl record owners experience no greater joy than when they get to add to their collection and play a new record for the first time. Your recipient will choose from three different types of tracks each month and will also receive extra goodies in each package. The three-month membership includes one bonus record.

A music box made from a ‘Harry Potter’ book

source Amazon

BookRooks Harry Potter Music Box Book, $115, available at Amazon Open this book and instead of finding the novel, they’ll hear Hedwig’s Theme play. It’s an unexpected gift for a Potterhead that makes creative use of a material they’re already very familiar with.

A pair of stylish over-ear headphones

source Bowers & Wilkins

A music lover wouldn’t be caught dead without a pair of headphones, whether they’re just running a quick errand across the street or settling into a long-haul flight. These Bowers & Wilkins ones not only bring out the best of each song and have three noise-cancelling modes, but also simply look great.

A cocktail recipe book that pairs good music with good drinks

source Amazon

Combining two great pastimes, the fun guide features 70 albums from the ’50s through the ’00s and an A-side and B-side cocktail for each one. They’re organized by mood, so your recipient will know just what pairing to use for their party.

A pair of wireless earbuds

source Apple

Apple AirPods are far from perfect, but we have to admit they’re really convenient. They’re the easiest earbuds to pop into their ears since they’re light and pair automatically with their phone, and they’ll stay in surprisingly well.

Tickets to see their favorite singer or band

source Shutterstock

Singing along in the car or shower is fun, but singing along with the band live and in concert is another experience entirely. Hopefully they’ll invite you to whichever concert they buy with this gift card.

A high-end visual speaker

source Cotodama

This sleek WiFi-enabled speaker, which integrates seamlessly into their living room or bedroom, recognizes and artistically displays the lyrics of the song as it plays (see how it works here). The sound quality is also top-notch, which isn’t a surprise since the company behind it is part of an incubator run by the famous Abbey Road Studios.

An online class taught by a film scoring legend

source Masterclass

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the work of film score composer Hans Zimmer. Through lessons on tempo, character themes, sound palettes, and more, the composer of over 150 movies including “Inception” and “The Lion King” shows students how he makes movie score magic.

Pencils they won’t be able to stop drumming on their desk

source Amazon

These clever pencils are an easy stocking stuffer for budding and experienced drummers alike.

Dice to help musicians compose and improvise

source Amazon

There are 12 twelve-sided dice in this set made to inspire and push musicians out of their comfort zone. Though there are the classic chord progressions to default to, it never hurts to try new things and challenge their improvisation skills.

A waterproof portable speaker

source Ultimate Ears/Instagram

The loud and powerful UE Boom 2 delivers 360 degree sound and has a long battery life, perfect for outdoor hangouts and parties. They can even continue being DJ at the pool or beach because the speaker is waterproof.

A smart speaker

source Amazon

They’ll be able to stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music (coming soon), Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more, without even lifting a finger. The multi-talented device can still hear their other commands over the music since it has seven mics and noise cancellation.

A book about why humans love music

source Amazon

This fascinating book delves into why music is so important to us and is written by someone with a firm grasp on both the artistic and scientific sides of it: a neuroscientist who previously worked as a session musician, sound engineer, and record producer.

A way to organize their concert ticket stubs

source Amazon

Videos and photos aside, a way to remember their concerts, down to the exact seat in the venue, is this ticket stub diary. There’s also space on each page to jot down notes and memories to look fondly back on later.

Cufflinks shaped like a sixteenth note and treble clef

source Nordstrom