31 fun and meaningful Father’s Day gifts that new dads will love

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Etsy
- You can help make a new dad’s first Father’s Day one to remember with a thoughtful, useful gift.
- These 31 gifts are geared toward the needs and wants of a new father, from a comedic book about the realities of parenting to a thoughtful baby photo album.
- Find all our Father’s Day gift ideas for 2019 here. You can shop by budget, interest, and store.
A new dad’s first Father’s Day is one he won’t forget. You don’t really know what it takes to be a parent until you actually become one, so it’s a great time to celebrate all he’s accomplished so far as a new father.
He’s probably loving this new role, but he’s also probably looking for some much needed rest and relaxation, which is why, in addition to the gifts that will support him as a father, we included some picks that simply treat and reward him.
Make a new dad’s first Father’s Day thoughtful and memorable with these 31 gifts.
Looking for more Father’s Day gift ideas? Find them all here.
- 17 unexpected gifts for dads that are difficult to shop for
- 25 funny but useful Father’s Day gifts that’ll give your dad a good laugh
- 33 practical and cool Father’s Day gifts under $100
- 55 clever and practical gifts for dad under $50
- 25 thoughtful Father’s Day gifts under $25
- 25 Father’s Day gifts that are Amazon Prime-eligible and guaranteed to arrive in time
Light and comfortable sneakers
- source
- Allbirds
Gift the Allbirds Tree Runners, $95
Gift Smallbirds Wool Runners, $55
Allbirds are the comfortable shoes that will make him forget he’s on his feet all day. The eucalyptus fiber Tree Runners are lightweight and cool, which is ideal for the summer ahead. While you’re at it, get the Smallbirds version since their kid will be up and running in no time.
An Instant Pot
- source
- Amazon
Gift the Instant Pot DUO60 (6-Qt), $89.99
He can whip up dinner for the whole family with little effort and even less cleanup afterwards. The Instant Pot is an investment that will give back over and over again as it makes meats, stews, soup, rice, casseroles, and even dessert.
A new set of sheets for him and baby
- source
- Brooklinen
Gift the Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set, from $110
Gift the Brooklinen Crib Sheet Set, from $52
Sleeping restfully for both him and the baby will come easy when swaddled up in Brooklinen’s soft, comfortable sheets. Both types of sheets come in cute colors and prints.
Super soft lounge pants
- source
- Tommy John
Gift the Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pants, $64
He won’t ever want to take these soft, stretchy, and light micromodal pants off once he tries them on. They’re amazingly comfortable and will keep their shape and softness through many washes.
A play kit of curated toys
- source
- Lovevery
Gift a Lovevery Play Kit Subscription, from $36/month
Created by early-childhood-development experts, Lovevery curates age-appropriate toy kits that are delivered every two months. The included guides show parents when and how each toy should be introduced, and how the toys help with specific developmental stages.
A water bottle that glows to remind him to drink water
- source
- Hidrate Spark
Gift the Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle, $61.99
This smart water bottle integrates with Fitbit, Apple Watch, and other activity trackers and makes sure he’s hydrated throughout the day. It’s a cool and easy way to ensure he’s getting enough water and staying healthy.
A sports jersey for the baby
- source
- NBA Store
Gift an NBA Baby Jersey, $39.99
Get the baby into the fandom early. They’ll look adorable as they cheer on Dad’s favorite team.
A security system to keep his home safe
- source
- Amazon
Gift the Arlo Pro 2 Home Security System, $315.99
Not that home security wasn’t important before, but it’s even more crucial now with a little one in the house. This easy-to-use system features 1080p and night-vision cameras and works with Alexa to keep tabs on everything going on in and outside his house. He can highlight specific zones of the house; listen and talk through the cameras from his smartphone; and back up all the recordings to refer back to later.
A diaper backpack
- source
- Nordstrom
Gift the Quiksilver Diaper Backpack, $65
You can’t even tell this is a diaper bag from the outside. The main compartment is spacious while the exterior zip and bottle pockets hold the essentials he needs to grab quickly.
Tile trackers
- source
- Target
Gift the Tile Mate and Slim Combo 4-Pack, 37.90
He’ll be so busy getting used to new dad life that he might lose track of things like his keys and wallet. The slim tracker will barely make a dent in his bag or pocket, and he just needs to use the corresponding app to keep tabs on his belongings.
A shaving set
- source
- Dollar Shave Club
Give a Dollar Shave Club Complete Shave Gift Set, $50
The box comes with a gentle prep scrub, smooth shave butter, hydrating post shave cream, a razor handle, and four stainless steel, four-blade cartridges. There’s also a $15 gift card he can use as credit towards a membership.
A long-distance touch lamp
- source
- Filimin
Gift a set of two Filimin Long-Distance Touch Lamps, $170
A new dad’s life is busy and tiring, so he might not always be available to talk and catch up. When you want to let him know you’re thinking of him and vice versa without actually saying anything, just tap the lamp to make the other one light up.
A pair of blue-light glasses
- source
- MVMT
Gift a pair of MVMT Everscroll Glasses
All those late nights spent Googling new-parenting questions will eventually take a toll on his eyes. He can reduce eye fatigue and pain by wearing blue-light glasses as he scrolls through new-dad forums.
An interactive photo journal
- source
- Artifact Uprising
Gift the Artifact Uprising Baby Book | The Story of You, from $120
This thoughtful photo book helps him capture visual moments alongside written memories and thoughts, providing a fuller picture of the baby’s first year and beyond. It features a premium fabric cover with foil stamped title.
A funny book about fatherhood
- source
- Amazon
Gift Man vs. Baby: The Chaos and Comedy of Real-Life Parenting, $9.48
New parenthood is a stressful and confusing time, but author Matt Coyne takes it all into stride and infuses his experience with self-deprecating humor.
A custom print of his baby’s footprints
- source
- Etsy
Gift the Gold Baby Footprint 5″x 7″ Print, from $15
This gold foil print is a beautiful and thoughtful piece of decor that will only become more precious as his baby grows up.
Matching Papa Bear and Baby Bear shirts
- source
- Etsy
Gift the Papa Bear and Baby Bear Matching Set, from $52
Help him step out in adorable style with a soft baby bodysuit and matching t-shirt.
Personalized vitamin packs
- source
- Care/of
Gift Care/of Personalized Vitamins, from $5/month
Give the gift of the most personalized vitamin experience he’s tried yet. Care/of helps him figure out what vitamins he needs to take, packages them up conveniently into individual packs, and even writes his name on each pack.
A cold brew maker
- source
- Amazon
Gift the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $18.99
A strong, refreshing cold brew is easy to prepare with this affordable maker, which makes one quart of coffee concentrate. Whether he needs an extra boost of energy or just loves drinking cold brew, he’ll appreciate the delicious beverages and money saved using the coffee maker.
Candy and games he probably loved as a kid
- source
- Man Crates
Gift the Man Crates Great Indoors Crate, $79.99
Bring him a delight of the outdoors – drinking hot chocolate by a campfire – without leaving the baby behind. You can choose from six national parks for the coaster design.
Adorable leather baby moccasins
- source
- Freshly Picked/Instagram
Gift Freshly Picked baby moccasins, from $45
These 100% genuine cowhide leather moccasins have a soft sole to help children who are starting to walk. They’re easy to put on, will actually stay on his kid’s feet, and come in many stylish prints and colors.
A new game to introduce at game night with his friends
- source
- UncommonGoods
Gift Beeropoly, $35
From a rhyming competition to asking him to show his best dance moves, this fun and active game is for all the competitive dads out there.
A trusted service to find a good babysitter
- source
- UrbanSitter/Facebook
Gift a UrbanSitter gift card, $25-$200
At some point, Dad will desperately need a night to himself but might have trouble finding a sitter. Nationwide service UrbanSitter is home to over 150,000 trusted babysitters and gathers mutual connections and recommendations from their community of fellow parents. A $34.95 one-month access pass (or $99.95 annual membership) allows parents to browse, interview, and book a sitter that meets their needs.
A blanket that makes his baby look like a burrito
- source
- UncommonGoods
Gift the Tortilla Baby Blanket, $48
Once his baby’s all bundled up in this soft tortilla blanket, he won’t ever want to unwrap her.
Skincare products made from all-natural ingredients
- source
- Oars + Alps/Instagram
Gift an Oars + Alps Oarsman Kit, $122
Packed with Oars + Alps bestsellers like the Face + Eye Cream, Wake Up Eye Stick, and Blue Charcoal Exfoliating Bar Soap, the kit keeps his skin nourished and glowing. The brand’s most prized ingredient is Alpine Caribou Moss, which reduces the effects of aging and outdoor stressors.
A cozy cashmere sweater
- source
- Naadam/Instagram
Gift the Naadam Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater, $75
For only $75, you can buy him a soft, 100% cashmere sweater that doesn’t pill – seriously. We were more than impressed with the value of Naadam’s sweater, and he will be, too.
A custom pair of headphones
- source
- Bose
Gift a custom pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $399.95
To escape from the noise and distractions of the outside world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones are a must. The ear caps, ear cups, outer headband, inner headband, and spacers of this set are all customizable, totaling up to more than 5 million unique combinations.
A convenient and reliable grocery delivery service
- source
- John Kelly III for FreshDirect
Gift a FreshDirect gift card, $20-$250
FreshDirect delivers fresh groceries, from pantry staples to gourmet treats, to their door, letting them bypass all the struggles of shopping in real life. We know from experience that its produce quality is excellent, and its delivery slots are frequent and affordable.
A large, low-maintenance succulent
- source
- The Bouqs Co.
Gift the Bouqs Co. Hayworth Succulent, $60
Will he really want yet another thing to take care of? Don’t worry – succulents mainly need light, not water, so he won’t have to pay too much attention to it. This one comes in a large, sturdy concrete planter.
A personal egg pan
- source
- Field Company/Facebook
Gift the Field Company #4 Cast Iron Skillet, $75
The smallest version of this Internet-famous cast iron skillet is perfect for whipping up personal dishes like eggs or snacks and apps to tide him over before dinner.
A moisture-wicking, performance dress shirt
- source
- Rhone
Gift the Rhone Commuter Dress Shirt, $118
The last thing he wants to do while juggling a busy schedule is deal with sweat stains and wrinkly shirts. Rhone’s new dress shirts are super stretchy and lightweight, plus they’re wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking. After wearing, he can just throw it in the washing machine instead of making a trip to the dry cleaners.