31 fun and meaningful Father’s Day gifts that new dads will love

A new dad’s first Father’s Day is one he won’t forget. You don’t really know what it takes to be a parent until you actually become one, so it’s a great time to celebrate all he’s accomplished so far as a new father.

He’s probably loving this new role, but he’s also probably looking for some much needed rest and relaxation, which is why, in addition to the gifts that will support him as a father, we included some picks that simply treat and reward him.

Make a new dad’s first Father’s Day thoughtful and memorable with these 31 gifts.

Light and comfortable sneakers

source Allbirds

Allbirds are the comfortable shoes that will make him forget he’s on his feet all day. The eucalyptus fiber Tree Runners are lightweight and cool, which is ideal for the summer ahead. While you’re at it, get the Smallbirds version since their kid will be up and running in no time.

An Instant Pot

source Amazon

He can whip up dinner for the whole family with little effort and even less cleanup afterwards. The Instant Pot is an investment that will give back over and over again as it makes meats, stews, soup, rice, casseroles, and even dessert.

A new set of sheets for him and baby

source Brooklinen

Sleeping restfully for both him and the baby will come easy when swaddled up in Brooklinen’s soft, comfortable sheets. Both types of sheets come in cute colors and prints.

Super soft lounge pants

source Tommy John

He won’t ever want to take these soft, stretchy, and light micromodal pants off once he tries them on. They’re amazingly comfortable and will keep their shape and softness through many washes.

A play kit of curated toys

source Lovevery

Created by early-childhood-development experts, Lovevery curates age-appropriate toy kits that are delivered every two months. The included guides show parents when and how each toy should be introduced, and how the toys help with specific developmental stages.

A water bottle that glows to remind him to drink water

source Hidrate Spark

This smart water bottle integrates with Fitbit, Apple Watch, and other activity trackers and makes sure he’s hydrated throughout the day. It’s a cool and easy way to ensure he’s getting enough water and staying healthy.

A sports jersey for the baby

source NBA Store

Get the baby into the fandom early. They’ll look adorable as they cheer on Dad’s favorite team.

A security system to keep his home safe

source Amazon

Not that home security wasn’t important before, but it’s even more crucial now with a little one in the house. This easy-to-use system features 1080p and night-vision cameras and works with Alexa to keep tabs on everything going on in and outside his house. He can highlight specific zones of the house; listen and talk through the cameras from his smartphone; and back up all the recordings to refer back to later.

A diaper backpack

source Nordstrom

You can’t even tell this is a diaper bag from the outside. The main compartment is spacious while the exterior zip and bottle pockets hold the essentials he needs to grab quickly.

Tile trackers

source Target

He’ll be so busy getting used to new dad life that he might lose track of things like his keys and wallet. The slim tracker will barely make a dent in his bag or pocket, and he just needs to use the corresponding app to keep tabs on his belongings.

A shaving set

source Dollar Shave Club

The box comes with a gentle prep scrub, smooth shave butter, hydrating post shave cream, a razor handle, and four stainless steel, four-blade cartridges. There’s also a $15 gift card he can use as credit towards a membership.

A long-distance touch lamp

source Filimin

A new dad’s life is busy and tiring, so he might not always be available to talk and catch up. When you want to let him know you’re thinking of him and vice versa without actually saying anything, just tap the lamp to make the other one light up.

A pair of blue-light glasses

source MVMT

All those late nights spent Googling new-parenting questions will eventually take a toll on his eyes. He can reduce eye fatigue and pain by wearing blue-light glasses as he scrolls through new-dad forums.

An interactive photo journal

source Artifact Uprising

This thoughtful photo book helps him capture visual moments alongside written memories and thoughts, providing a fuller picture of the baby’s first year and beyond. It features a premium fabric cover with foil stamped title.

A funny book about fatherhood

source Amazon

New parenthood is a stressful and confusing time, but author Matt Coyne takes it all into stride and infuses his experience with self-deprecating humor.

A custom print of his baby’s footprints

source Etsy

This gold foil print is a beautiful and thoughtful piece of decor that will only become more precious as his baby grows up.

Matching Papa Bear and Baby Bear shirts

source Etsy

Help him step out in adorable style with a soft baby bodysuit and matching t-shirt.

Personalized vitamin packs

source Care/of

Give the gift of the most personalized vitamin experience he’s tried yet. Care/of helps him figure out what vitamins he needs to take, packages them up conveniently into individual packs, and even writes his name on each pack.

A cold brew maker

source Amazon

A strong, refreshing cold brew is easy to prepare with this affordable maker, which makes one quart of coffee concentrate. Whether he needs an extra boost of energy or just loves drinking cold brew, he’ll appreciate the delicious beverages and money saved using the coffee maker.

Candy and games he probably loved as a kid

source Man Crates

Adorable leather baby moccasins

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

These 100% genuine cowhide leather moccasins have a soft sole to help children who are starting to walk. They’re easy to put on, will actually stay on his kid’s feet, and come in many stylish prints and colors.

A new game to introduce at game night with his friends

source UncommonGoods

From a rhyming competition to asking him to show his best dance moves, this fun and active game is for all the competitive dads out there.

A trusted service to find a good babysitter

source UrbanSitter/Facebook

At some point, Dad will desperately need a night to himself but might have trouble finding a sitter. Nationwide service UrbanSitter is home to over 150,000 trusted babysitters and gathers mutual connections and recommendations from their community of fellow parents. A $34.95 one-month access pass (or $99.95 annual membership) allows parents to browse, interview, and book a sitter that meets their needs.

A blanket that makes his baby look like a burrito

source UncommonGoods

Once his baby’s all bundled up in this soft tortilla blanket, he won’t ever want to unwrap her.

Skincare products made from all-natural ingredients

source Oars + Alps/Instagram

Packed with Oars + Alps bestsellers like the Face + Eye Cream, Wake Up Eye Stick, and Blue Charcoal Exfoliating Bar Soap, the kit keeps his skin nourished and glowing. The brand’s most prized ingredient is Alpine Caribou Moss, which reduces the effects of aging and outdoor stressors.

A cozy cashmere sweater

source Naadam/Instagram

For only $75, you can buy him a soft, 100% cashmere sweater that doesn’t pill – seriously. We were more than impressed with the value of Naadam’s sweater, and he will be, too.

A custom pair of headphones

source Bose

To escape from the noise and distractions of the outside world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones are a must. The ear caps, ear cups, outer headband, inner headband, and spacers of this set are all customizable, totaling up to more than 5 million unique combinations.

A convenient and reliable grocery delivery service

source John Kelly III for FreshDirect

FreshDirect delivers fresh groceries, from pantry staples to gourmet treats, to their door, letting them bypass all the struggles of shopping in real life. We know from experience that its produce quality is excellent, and its delivery slots are frequent and affordable.

A large, low-maintenance succulent

source The Bouqs Co.

Will he really want yet another thing to take care of? Don’t worry – succulents mainly need light, not water, so he won’t have to pay too much attention to it. This one comes in a large, sturdy concrete planter.

A personal egg pan

source Field Company/Facebook

The smallest version of this Internet-famous cast iron skillet is perfect for whipping up personal dishes like eggs or snacks and apps to tide him over before dinner.

A moisture-wicking, performance dress shirt

source Rhone

The last thing he wants to do while juggling a busy schedule is deal with sweat stains and wrinkly shirts. Rhone’s new dress shirts are super stretchy and lightweight, plus they’re wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking. After wearing, he can just throw it in the washing machine instead of making a trip to the dry cleaners.