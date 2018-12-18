28 unique last-minute gifts that new moms will undoubtedly appreciate

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Smart home devices like the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini (pictured, $49) further streamline tasks for the queen of multi-tasking in your life. source Google

Becoming a mother is exhilarating – in a strange way that wraps joy, fear, and a flurry of many other emotions all into one confused jumble. When gifting a new mother, consider that she’s going through a lot right now as she navigates her new role.

Her first holiday season is a time for celebration, but it’s also an opportunity to help her relax, indulge, and make her job a little easier. Some of these gifts are specifically related to the baby, while others are simply geared toward a mother who has earned her “me time.” New moms are among the busiest people in our lives, and they undoubtedly deserve these gifts.

Help a new mom celebrate the holidays with the following thoughtful gifts.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A five-year journal

source Amazon

Answer a different question in a few words every day. When the next year rolls around, answer the question again. She’ll be amazed at how much has (or hasn’t) changed.

A luxurious bathrobe

source Snowe

Deemed the best and most absorbent terry robe on the market, Snowe’s bathrobe is super comfortable and fluffy. It’s perfect for a mom looking for moments of relaxation during an otherwise hectic day.

Adorable leather baby moccasins

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

These 100% genuine cowhide leather moccasins have a soft sole to help children who are starting to walk. They’re easy to put on, will actually stay on your kid’s feet, and come in many stylish prints and colors.

A modern baby book

source Artifact Uprising

With a sturdy fabric bound cover (available in four color/foil pairings), this interactive journal is a beautiful way to focus on the everyday moments rather than typical milestones of a baby’s life. The book includes 100 pages and a complimentary set of Everyday Prints.

A low-maintenance succulent garden

source Lula’s Garden

Gift the Lula’s Garden Jewel Garden, $35 (note: items ordered after 1 p.m. ET 12/17 will arrive after Christmas)

For a dash of greenery without the difficult maintenance, these succulents do just the trick. They come in a planter gift box that’s ready to display anywhere, and also come with a wooden stick and plastic dropper to care for them.

A comfortable and stylish maternity bralette

source LIVELY

This bralette from the brand that’s giving Victoria’s Secret a run for its money (and was in fact founded by a former senior merchant at VS) is pretty, soft, and functional, with drop-down cups to allow easy feeding and strong straps for extra support.

An on-the-go makeup kit

source Stowaway Cosmetics

Looking effortless while running errands sounds like an impossible feat, but it’s actually achievable with Stowaway’s travel-friendly makeup essentials. This set includes a mascara, cheek rouge, cream lipstick, and makeup pouch.

A smart home device

source Google

Hands-free music streaming, news and weather reports, phone calls, and messages are the way to go. Smart home devices like the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini further streamline tasks for the queen of multi-tasking in your life.

A versatile solution to a diaper bag

source Amazon

This water-resistant tote insert has an insulated bottle pocket, key clasp, changing mat, cell phone pocket, and flat pocket for paperwork, allowing moms to convert their usual handbag into a diaper bag, with little fuss. Even once she stops using it as a diaper bag, it’s still useful.

Top quality frying pans she’ll use over and over again

source Made In/Instagram

The bundle from one of our favorite kitchen startups contains two cookware essentials, an amazingly effective nonstick frying pan and a regular stainless steel frying pan. Expect top quality heat distribution and easy cleanup.

A beauty subscription box with full-sized products, not tiny samples

source FabFitFun/Instagram

Beauty and wellness samples are always fun to try, but when you’re a new mom, you simply don’t have the time to experiment back and forth or deal with the inconvenience of samples that run out. For $49.99 each season, FabFitFun members get a box filled with eight to ten full-sized, premium products across beauty, fitness, wellness, and home categories.

A book that helps new moms who are going back to work

source Amazon

This book gives practical tips and creative ideas about how to breastfeed as a working woman. They’re woven through the author’s personal anecdotes of working and traveling in developing countries.

A fitness app that lets her listen in on professional workout classes

source Aaptiv/Instagram

Flexibility is paramount for busy moms, but in-person workout classes don’t offer that, and are often expensive. Aaptiv is an audio fitness app that gives unlimited access to thousands of audio-based fitness classes led by certified professional trainers so she can sweat it out on her own time.

A women’s multivitamin subscription

source Ritual/Instagram

The founder of Ritual was herself pregnant when she started the company and formulated this multivitamin containing the nine nutrients women aren’t getting enough of through their diets. These transparently sourced vitamins will keep Mom healthy and glowing as she navigates new motherhood.

Merino wool sneakers

source Allbirds

When you’re on your feet all day, a pair of good shoes makes all the difference. Allbirds wool runners won’t fail her – they’re soft, comfortable, and machine-washable. You can’t go wrong with the originals but the new Tree line is similarly light and comfortable. While you’re at it, get the Smallbirds version since their kid will be up and running in no time.

Smart leggings that act as a personal yoga instructor

source Wearable X

These Bluetooth-enabled smart yoga leggings have tiny haptic multi-node sensors embedded in the nylon layers in the hip, knee, and ankle. They vibrate when a pose is not in alignment, ensuring that avid yogis always have good form.

Dinner on the table in under an hour

source Plated

Meal kit delivery service Plated offers many different ways to design your box of meals: the number of serving sizes, which meals to eat, and when and how often they’re delivered. Twenty delicious dinner options and two dessert options ensure she’s never bored with the flavors and cuisines.

A personalized T-shirt

source Known Supply/Instagram

A small, personal touch, like her name or nickname embroidered on a comfortable Pima cotton basic tee, is all that’s needed to make her smile.

A funny coloring book about the realities of motherhood

source Amazon

Any mom knows that motherhood is not all rainbows and sunshine. This hilariously relatable coloring book is filled with illustrations that are not only relaxing but also entertaining to color.

A long-distance touch lamp

source Filimin

A new mom’s life is busy and tiring, so she might not always be available to talk and catch up. When you want to let her know you’re thinking of her and vice versa without actually saying anything, just tap the lamp to make the other one light up.

A soothing weighted blanket

source Amazon

Weighted blankets use the same type of deep-touch therapy that creates the comfort experienced by swaddling babies, letting Mom sleep as well as her baby at night. This popular blanket has been shown to calm anxiety and stress and can result in deeper, more relaxing sleep.

A reusable smart notebook

source Amazon

Handwritten notes can help keep her organized and manage a seemingly endless to-do list. It’s a $30 notebook, but surprisingly handy: it sends notes to the cloud and wipes clean with a damp cloth.

Luxurious candles that can serve as centerpieces

source Diptyque

This candle is an even more beautiful sight to behold when displayed with the golden carousel, which rotates with the help of the flame’s heat. When she needs a calming moment to herself, she can enjoy its fresh, floral scent and hypnotic movements.

Crib sheets from an Internet-famous bedding startup

source Brooklinen

Adults love Brooklinen sheets, and now her baby can enjoy the soft and comfortable experience, too. If she doesn’t yet have a set herself, include a gift that would help her sleep as well.

Warm merino wool socks

source Bombas

Warm yet breathable, soft yet strong, merino wool is the way to go. The tradition of giving socks isn’t exactly a new concept, but if you’re shopping for socks anyways, it’s best to do so through Bombas because they donate a pair to a homeless shelter for every pair purchased.

A trusted service to find a good babysitter

source UrbanSitters

Gift a UrbanSitter gift card, $25-$200 At some point, Mom will desperately need a night to herself but might have trouble finding a sitter. Nationwide service UrbanSitter is home to over 150,000 trusted babysitters and gathers mutual connections and recommendations from their community of fellow parents. A $34.95 one-month access pass (or $99.95 annual membership) allows parents to browse, interview, and book a sitter that meets their needs.

A blazer that adapts to her every move

source Athleta

Athleta’s Commute/Work collection blends the sleek silhouettes of workwear with the stretchy, wrinkle-resistant fabrics of fitness apparel in a marriage that’s optimal for every mother’s constantly changing schedule. Throw on this performance blazer (complete with hidden pockets) and she’ll instantly look and feel more put-together.

A luxe shower cap

source Shhhowercap/Instagram

Trust us, a shower cap isn’t a strange gift – not when it’s the stylish and fitted Shhhowercap made from premium nanotech fabric. She probably never puts much thought into this bath and hair accessory, but all she will know is that she won’t be able to go back to regular, cheap ones.