12 last-minute gifts that New Yorkers will love

Being a New Yorker means a lot of things to a lot of different people – over eight million if you want to get technical. One thing most New Yorkers have in common though, is that they love their city. This holiday season, show your favorite New Yorker you love them, too, with one of these gifts just for them. From local food favorites to accessories for their commute, we covered lots of bases. Plus, since most of these gifts are from the city itself, you can be sure your city-dweller will receive them in time for Christmas. If they’re from New York but live elsewhere, you may want to opt for a shipping upgrade.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A bag of beans from their favorite local brewery

Like just about any other city, New York is blessed with an abundance of coffee shops. We love Blue Bottle – and if you know another New Yorker who does, too, they’ll love the brand’s coffee subscription. Choose from a three-month, 12-month, or custom subscription and the coffee lover in your life will receive a new bag of unique, whole bean coffee every other week. Blue Bottle is always changing the blends for their deliveries and each one comes with an origin story and flavor profile for those who want to dive a little deeper into their morning brew.

Earbuds that make their commute more bearable

The New York City Subway is nothing to write home about – in fact, it’s rather a necessary evil that brings all kinds of New Yorkers together with the shared frustration of delays, broken air conditioners, and overcrowded platforms. Whether their commute is long or short, a solid pair of wireless headphones will make the trip that much better.

A cookbook from a famed city bakery

Everyday, Milk Bar conjures up lines out the door. Trust me, I live next to one. But it’s for good reason – Christina Tosi has thought up the most delicious, decadent treats that you’ve never heard of before, like a cereal milk ice soft serve sprinkled with corn flakes. Now, aspiring bakers can try their hand at her creative concoctions with this cookbook.

A coffee table book that celebrates this quirky place

New York City has a population of over eight million people. Humans of New York celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of this city with photographs and stories of people from all walks of life. It’s fun to look through, heart-wrenching and heartwarming at times, and engaging in all of the ways that make a coffee table book great.

Pints of their favorite artisan ice cream

Vegan ice cream might sound like a misnomer, but Van Leeuwen’s does it right. They also do regular ice cream too, and with unique flavors like honeycomb and earl grey tea, along with more simple ones like chocolate, there’s something for every kind of sweet tooth at this ice cream parlor. Whether they’re near the scoop shop or not, now they can enjoy these fabulous flavors by the pint, with a spoon, right in their own kitchen.

A decadent and classic New York cheesecake

Junior’s has been using the same recipe for 68 years – and clearly, it’s working. The brand makes over five million cheesecakes a year. They have flavors like strawberry, pumpkin, chocolate mousse, and the classic original. Whether they have a major sweet tooth to fill or have moved far away and miss this decadent treat, this rich dessert is sure to bring some holiday cheer.

The ultimate cheese platter from a local shop

Is there anything better than a perfectly curated cheese platter? We think not. Murray’s knows cheese (that’s pretty much their motto) – they’ve been selling fine cheeses and meats in Greenwich Village since 1940. After all these years, New Yorkers still go crazy for their huge selection of delicious cheeses and drool-worthy grilled cheese sandwiches. Now uou can share the love with a gourmet cheese gift. Whether it’s a collection of seasonal favorites, regional bests, or a classy cheese tower for two – Murray’s has the right gift for every cheese lover.

Note: This may arrive after Christmas.

High-quality meats that the city’s best restaurants use

Carnivorous city-dwellers know Pat LaFrieda. If you’ve ever eaten a Shake Shack burger – you know it too. Pat LaFrieda doesn’t just do burgers, though, they provide meat to some of the top steakhouses and restaurants in the city. Gifting raw meat might seem odd, but home cooks and meat-eaters will appreciate the thoughtfulness behind this one. Pat LaFrieda meats are pricier than what they’ll find at their local grocery store, which makes it special – plus cooking their own high-quality steak to perfection is a gift and challenge in its own right.

Frozen pizzas from a favorite local pizzeria

Living in the pizza mecca of the country, New Yorkers know a good slice. While there are too many pizzerias to even begin to know them all, Roberta’s is a name most New Yorkers have heard of before. If they haven’t tried it yet, they should. If they have tried it before, they’ll thank you. Give them one of their famous pies, frozen, so they can get a delicious wood-fired slice without even having to hop on the L train.

Socks emblazoned with the iconic city skyline

Skyscrapers abound here, and because of them, the New York City skyline is like no other. Even those who hate the city crowds and smells are impressed with the glistening cluster of buildings. Help them show off their city pride with a simple pair of socks emblazoned with the iconic skyline. The design is well-conceived, which you can expect since these are from The Met, another NYC institution.

An homage to their favorite form of transportation

Ridesharing apps are great and all, but true New Yorkers are still loyal to the yellow cab. Taxis have truly become an icon that represents the city, which is why this cute felt ornament is a sentimental gift for anyone who’s moving to, or longing for, New York.

A gift card that is super convenient

New Yorkers value convenience – from Lyft to TaskRabbit, you can pretty much get anything you need with just a tap on your smartphone. That’s why just about every New Yorker (at least those who aren’t loyal to yellow cabs) would appreciate an Uber gift card. They can put the credit toward a car ride or a bagel delivery for the next Sunday morning they’re too lazy to walk a couple blocks and pick it up themselves – because it happens, ok? Wherever this credit goes, you can be sure it’s going to help them out.