22 small gifts and gestures for friends or family members who are having a hard time self-isolating or social distancing

source Urban Outfitters

As the novel coronavirus progresses, many are finding themselves in quarantine, self-quarantine, or practicing social distancing.

The situation can feel overwhelming and isolating, but sending someone you love a small gift during a difficult time can be a meaningful expression of kindness.

While those who are quarantined and not feeling well should never open a door to accept deliveries, many of the products and services below are entirely hands-free, as noted throughout.

Staying connected to those you love, but cannot physically be with, is a lofty task. It’s often difficult to replicate the joy experienced through quality time with friends and family, and while technology has made it easier than ever to stay in touch, nothing beats giving someone you love a hug.

As the novel coronavirus continues to progress, more and more people find themselves practicing social distancing, self-isolating, or in quarantine as they recover. It’s an overwhelming and isolating time for many, but I’ve found hope in the small ways I’ve been able to connect with those I care about.

My time spent in service journalism has encouraged me to get creative in the ways that I express my care, and I’ve found that small and unexpected surprises can go a long way.

While many of these products and services are entirely hands-free, some require opening a door, touching a delivered package, or interacting with the person who makes the delivery. It’s important to note that those who are in quarantine should not be opening the door to receive deliveries, and we encourage you to stick to the entirely digital options in this case.

A refreshing and uplifting take on postcards

source Amazon

I’ve had this set of postcards for about two years now, and it’s an automatic day-maker for birthdays, long-distance friendships, or just spontaneously saying hi. The messages strike the perfect balance between quirky and caring, so they read in the exact way that my close friends and I communicate.

A necklace that supports a worthy cause

source Ban.do

It takes a whole lot of resilience to persevere during uncertain times. These necklaces are sold through Ban.do’s Feel Better Campaign, which seeks to promote mental health awareness. Proceeds from the collection support Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit that works to de-stigmatize mental health.

A book that’ll keep any writer busy

source Barnes & Noble

Nothing brings me more joy than writing, and with many guided writing journals out there, this is the one I turn back to every time. The prompts are the perfect balance between intellectually stimulating and just plain fun, and I often find my responses to be the coping mechanism I didn’t know I needed. I’m confident any writer will welcome this distraction from the inundation of screen time that’s encompassed recent days.

Widely known meditation apps

source Headspace

Meditation apps like Calm and Headspace can be used anytime, anywhere, to practice mindfulness and decrease anxiety. Both apps have tailored meditations for specific circumstances, whether it’s getting better sleep, starting your day, or meditations solely focused on exercise. While your loved ones can download Headspace or Calm for free, we’d recommend sending them the cost of the subscription on Venmo.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A free month of their favorite music streaming service

source Best Buy

Concerts and shows may be canceled, but shower performances are very much condoned. A great playlist serves as an equally great mood booster, so a free month of their favorite music streaming service can keep them dancing until their favorite artist is back on tour. For the Spotify gift card, be sure to select the “Digital” option for a completely hands-free experience.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A streaming bundle that checks off all the boxes

source Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+

For many, sporting events being canceled and Disney parks being closed feels a little too dystopian. Thankfully, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu can be purchased together in a bundle. If they’re not too fond of ads, this bundle can also be purchased with the ad-free version of Hulu.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A streaming service for the theater nerd in all of us

source Instagram/BroadwayHD

Broadway has gone dark for the time being, but thankfully, BroadwayHD is chock full of shows old and new. BroadwayHD categorizes its musicals and plays in a way that’s easily decipherable, making “Must See” and “Family Friendly” shows readily available.

This is a completely hands-free option.

Amazon’s book selection at their fingertips

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s always a good time to be a bookworm, but with more time to read than ever, a Kindle Unlimited subscription can certainly be put to use. Thanks to the Kindle app, they can read on any iOS device, Android, Mac, or PC, so there’s no need to open the door for a physical Kindle.

This is a completely hands-free option.

Flowers or plants to brighten their room and their day

source The Bouqs Co./Instagram

Flowers are always a classic route to take when trying to make someone’s day, but houseplants make for an awesome surprise as well. Many of us are finding ourselves craving the outdoors more than ever, and a flower or plant delivery can help them stay connected to nature while also staying inside.

Learn a new skill alongside them

source Udemy

There’s nothing more gratifying than mastering a new skill, and it’s an even better experience when you get to share it with someone you love. There’s no shortage of online learning courses, so whether they want to learn to bake or brush up on their photography skills, there are plenty of applicable courses.

This is a completely hands-free option.

Snack alongside them

source Love with Food

If you’re anything like me, you connect with others over snacks more than pretty much anything else. If you’re missing your cheeseboard buddy or favorite friend with a sweet tooth, these snack box delivery services can have you and those you care about snacking together (over a video call) in no time.

A puzzling way to pass time

source Amazon

There are few greater feelings than putting the final pieces of a puzzle together. You can order the same puzzle and complete it over a video call, race to see who finishes first, or frame the puzzle once completed as a reminder of each other.

A kit fit for an artist

source Amazon

If they seek creative expression through art – or want to learn to do so – this kit is a great place to start. Packed with 142 materials ranging from crayons to watercolor paints, this art kit is appropriate for any age, and the organization is almost as pleasing to the eye as their upcoming creations will be.

A gift box as unique as they are

source Greetabl Instagram

We love Greetabl because of how customizable it is – everything from the box to the treat that’s inside of it can be perfectly catered to the recipient. From tasty treats like Sugarfina to cozy socks, Greetabl is an adorable and tailor-made way to put a smile on their face.

A way to take the strain out of grocery shopping

source John Kelly III for FreshDirect

For those in quarantine, a typically simple task like getting groceries can be made substantially more difficult. With FreshDirect, their selection of groceries can be delivered right to their door. FreshDirect’s gift cards can be sent via email, so it’s an excellent way to show that you’re thinking of those who can’t make it to a grocery store.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A practical way to show you care

source Amazon

An Amazon Prime membership can be used for pretty much anything, be it stocking up on cleaning supplies or the aforementioned books and puzzles. The benefits of an Amazon Prime membership stray far beyond their notable two-day shipping, and there’s also a $119 annual membership option if they’d like to remain a member year-round.

A coloring book for any age

source Amazon

Coloring Books are not only an incredible stress reliever, but they’re appropriate for nearly any age – even if you’ve learned to color inside the lines long ago. From animals to Disney princesses, the array of coloring books is arguably just as expressive as those who’ll be coloring them in.

A classic, screen-free board game

source Amazon

If those close to you are practicing social distancing with family or roommates, board games are a classic way to keep everyone entertained. My personal favorites to play with friends are Rummikub and Bananagrams, but there are plenty of games to choose from, including games specifically made for kids.

A kids’ kit that’s both educational and fun

source KiwiCo/Instagram

Perfect for the kid you love who loves to learn, KiwiCo builds age-appropriate educational kits for the mini-scientist, engineer, or creative genius. Crates can be sent every month, every three months, every six months, or annually.

A video message they’ll never forget

source Cameo

From actors to professional athletes, Cameo is stacked with a selection of celebrities who will create custom videos for someone you care about. This unique concept is a fun and personalized way to check in on a friend, and it’s sure to be a day maker.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A cozy throw to keep them warm and comfortable

source Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams is known for its irresistibly soft products, and this throw is no different. A match made in heaven for any couch, this throw is a great way to help them feel as comfortable as possible.

A hedgehog to hug

source Urban Outfitters

While they may or may not have a pet of their own, this hedgehog is almost as adorable. It can be put in the microwave for a warm hug, or put in the freezer to be used as an ice pack.