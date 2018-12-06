29 thoughtful and creative gifts your sister will love — especially if she’s hard to shop for

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club will satisfy travel and caffeine fiends alike. source Atlas Coffee Club

Depending on what you celebrate, the holidays are just around the corner – or are already here. If you’ve been pushing holiday gifting to the last minute, we’ve got your back. While last-minute holiday shopping has long had the reputation of a stressful pursuit, we’re trying to change that at least a little.

We’ve compiled plenty of gift guides to help you find the perfect present for everyone on your list, but today we’re talking about sisters – the ladies that have been your built-in-best-friends since birth. They’ve seen you through your highest of highs and lowest of lows, and they still love you – that deserves something special.

Keep reading for 29 gifts your sister will love.

Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A fun way for her to spice things up

source Uncommon Goods

If she loves her food extra spicy, there’s no better way to get her perfect flavor than trying to create it herself. This DIY hot sauce kit comes with lots of spices and dried peppers, as well as bottles, labels, and other tools to help her concoct her very own blend. The process is pretty straightforward and makes for a fun activity.

A motivating planner just in time for the new year

source Ban.do

Set your sis up for success with an annual planner just in time for 2019. It has more than enough space to help her stay super organized, plus plenty of colorful stickers so she can add her own flair to the pages.

A necklace with a meaning just for you two

source Etsy

You may have outgrown the secret language you spoke as children, but you can maintain some sort of sibling code with this necklace. Others might just see a pretty piece, but you both will know that the beads on this necklace actually spell out “sister” in Morse Code.

A book to fuel her wanderlust

source Anthropologie

This book has almost 500 pages of straight-up travel inspiration. With beautiful pictures and lists of scenic beaches, culinary destinations, and more, you can be sure this book will give her the travel bug.

A fun set of coasters for the hostess

source Shopbop

If she loves to host, help her keep her counters clean and her guests having fun with these coasters. Each of the 30 coasters has a drinking game, puzzle, or quiz for a surefire good time.

A pair of leggings from a sustainable startup

source Girlfriend Collective

Whether she wears them while running miles or running errands, every girl needs a good pair of leggings. The high-rise from Girlfriend Collective are one of our favorite choices. They’re flattering, come in a sea of colors, are relatively affordable, and they’re made from recycled water bottles.

Super soft slippers for lounging around

source Minnetonka

Whether you live in a wintry climate or not, everyone could use a cozy pair of slippers. With a sole that’s thick enough to brave the outdoors and a furry lining inside, these will be her go-to for lounging around.

A toiletry kit that can hold everything she needs

source Dagne Dover

You probably know how many toiletries she takes with her whenever she travels. Consolidate everything in all of her little travel bags to this big one. It’s made out of waterproof neoprene, has plenty of pockets, and even has a removable pouch that she can use on its own.

A set of soaps and bath products for some true relaxation

source Etsy

She loves her me time, so help her make the most of it with this set of super relaxing products. She’ll find soap, lip balm, bath salts, skin and muscle rescue balm for those days when she needs a little extra R&R.

An oversized scarf she’ll want to bundle up in all winter long

source Nordstrom

An cozy ribbed knit is just what she needs this winter. This one is made extra-long so she can really bundle up in it.

A really nice face mask she’s been waiting to splurge on

source Fresh

If she’s a skincare fanatic, she’s probably thought about trying this mask, known for leaving skin smooth and dewy. The $92 price tag may be holding her back, but if you want to splurge on a gift for her, this will make a great one.

A mini instant camera to capture little moments

source Amazon

She doesn’t have to be a photographer to love this little instant camera. She’ll have fun snapping away and watching her pictures develop – it’s always a fun surprise to see what they turn out like.

An affirming print that reminds her how awesome she is

source Etsy

You know she’s the best, so why not remind her. This fun, bright print is an affirmation that she’ll love to see every morning.

A graphic tee with a feminist lean

source Urban Outfitters

Whether she’s a superhero superfan, fierce feminist, or just loves a good graphic tee, this shirt has a universal appeal that’ll make her want to wear it all the time.

A simple and stylish update to her earring collection

source Maison Miru

If you want to give her a nice piece of jewelry without blowing your budget, Maison Miru has a great selection of pretty pieces that look far more expensive than they actually are. These mini hoops are a dainty choice that will might become her new everyday pair.

A cute keychain that’ll help her keep track of her things

source Nordstrom

If she’s prone to losing things, help her out with this keychain. She might roll her eyes, but she’ll actually appreciate the time saved digging around her bag for a pair of keys.

A Kindle case that looks like her favorite book

source Amazon

She didn’t want to give up hardcovers, but she caved and got a Kindle. Help her at least feel like she’s holding the real deal with one of these unique cases. Made with actual bookbinding techniques and illustrations from literary classics, this case looks and feels like an actual hard-back.

The tools to help her make her favorite fresh pasta

source Williams Sonoma

Ravioli everyday – that sounds pretty good to me. Making pasta is a lot easier than you might think, and this ravioli mold and roller makes it even simpler to get her favorite shape just right.

A statement-making backpack that upgrades any outfit

source Shopbop

She likes to stand out, so let her with this metallic backpack. The front panel is full of confetti, so she can sparkle and shine wherever she goes. If this is a little too much for her taste, you can find a ton of great bags at State in a more minimalist aesthetic.

Handcrafted planters to add some green to her space

source West Elm

If she’s been trying her hand at going green, give her some nice planters to get her collection started. These ones from A Mano are handcrafted and painted. They have a super unique look on their own, but also look great together.

An adorable way to hold her jewelry

source Amazon

Whether she likes cats, yoga, or has a lot of jewelry, this Yoga Cat is undeniably adorable and will make a fun, and practical, addition to her desk or dresser.

A candle that reminds her of your favorite shared memories

source Uncommon Goods

If she just moved away from home, or is a sucker for nostalgia, she’ll love receiving a Homesick candle. These candles are made to smell like cities, states, or experiences – like watching Friday night football or going to summer camp.

A nod to her obsession with memes

source Amazon

She tags you in memes everyday, and you’ve got to admit, her humor is pretty on point. This game will keep her laughing for hours – and hopefully you’ll get to play, too.

An easy-to-tend-to herb garden to spruce up her space

source Uncommon Goods

If she’s a foodie, she knows the power of fresh herbs. If she doesn’t have space, time, or particular interest in growing a real herb garden, these adorable mason jars will do the trick. They’ll look great in her kitchen and, by using a passive hydroponic system, are a foolproof way to grow herbs.

A gift card to try out some new fitness classes

source ClassPass

Boutique workout classes are all the rage, but there are so many to choose from. Give her the ability to try them all with a ClassPass gift card. You can choose how much you want to give and each amount will correlate with a certain number of credits she can put towards trying new classes.

A chance to try coffee from all over the world

source Atlas Coffee Club

If she loves coffee and culture, a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club can give her a little of both. Each month she’ll get a bag of beans (ground or whole) from somewhere new, along with postcards from the country, and some information on how to best brew the coffee.

A super-plush robe that rivals the one she’d find at a spa

source Snowe

If she loves lounging, she’ll love to wrap up in this plush bathrobe. It’s pricey, but it’s super absorbent, soft, and one of our reporters swears by it.

A speaker that’ll introduce her to smart home devices

source Amazon

If she’s new to the world of smart home technology, ease her in with the Echo Dot. It’s affordable, easy to use, and small enough to fit just about anywhere. If you think a different version would suit her better, check out our guide to finding the best Amazon Echo for all people and budgets.

A pair of shoes from a cult-favorite startup

source Allbirds

While wool socks are pretty common, you probably never thought about wearing wool sneakers – that’s until Allbirds came out of course. These shoes are so comfortable and soft, she’ll want to wear them everyday. Plus, they’re machine washable, so she actually can.