Watch Gigi Hadid tiptoe down the runway barefoot after a wardrobe malfunction left her without shoes

caption Gigi Hadid. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid recently proved that modeling isn’t as simple of a job as one might think.

On Wednesday, the model walked in the a Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week wearing a powder-blue minidress, two matching hats, and a gold necklace. Shoes, however, were missing from her outfit, as one of Hadid’s heels broke just moments before she stepped onto the runway.

According to show stylist and Marc Jacobs collaborator Katie Grand, the wardrobe malfunction left her and Hadid with two choices: pretend the heel wasn’t broken, or model the outfit while barefoot.

“If you see images from the first passage, she has thigh high silver socks and white leather mules,” Grand said of Hadid on Instagram.

“Since we were at the other end of the armory, there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non-broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot – which we did, and was all the more natural for it,” she continued.

As it turns out, Hadid is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions – especially those that involve shoes.

In 2017, the then 22-year-old lost one of her heels while walking the runway for Anna Sui.

Like she did on Wednesday, Hadid handled the previous mishap like a pro, and continued walking as if she had both shoes on.

Representatives for Gigi Hadid and Marc Jacobs did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.