Gigi Hadid claps back at Jake Paul, calling him an ‘irrelevant ugly a–‘ after he tweeted he almost had to fight Zayn Malik

YouTuber Jake Paul took to Twitter early Sunday, claiming he almost “had to clap up” singer Zayn Malik.

“Stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room,” Paul tweeted, saying Malik “has an attitude.”

Malik’s girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, clapped back at Paul a few hours later, calling the YouTuber “irrelevant” and telling him to “go to bed.”

Gigi Hadid wasted no time in responding to Jake Paul’s accusations about her on-again-off-again boyfriend, singer-songwriter Zayn Malik.

In a tweet sent early Sunday, the younger of the two Paul brothers tweeted about an interaction he had with the “Pillowtalk” singer, misspelling his name throughout the tweet.

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f—-off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Paul tweeted. “Zane [if] you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

About two hours later, Malik’s supermodel girlfriend chimed in, clapping back against Paul’s confusing accusations.

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed,” Hadid tweeted at about 4:43 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

As Insider previously detailed, Mailk and Hadid have had a public on-again-off-again relationship since rumors of their relationship started swirling toward the end of 2015. On February 14 – Valentine’s Day – Hadid confirmed in an Instagram post long-rumored speculation that she and the former One Direction member had been romantically reunited.

Paul, a YouTube star, has been the subject of numerous controversies. The 23-year-old influencer recently announced the launch of the Financial Freedom Movement, paid-for courses that he said will teach people how to monetize their creativity and teach skills not taught in a typical education environment. As Business Insider reported, the project bears a resembles to “Edfluence,” a since-defunct set of online courses Paul launched two years ago to teach people how to attain social media stardom.

In January, Paul described himself and his older brother, Logan – also the subject of frequent controversy – as the “big bad wolves” of YouTube.

“The Paul family is sort of notorious,” Jake Paul told Business Insider. “Everyone wants to see the big bad wolves fall.”

