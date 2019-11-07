Gigi Hadid turned heads in a $3,605 outfit with a giant diamond ring worn as an earring

  • Gigi Hadid attended the WSJ Mag Innovator Awards in New York City on Wednesday.
  • Her ensemble included some dazzling details: she carried an intricately-beaded handbag, and wore a giant crystal ring as an earring.
  • She also wore a powder-blue dress from Burberry, and matching pumps designed by Jimmy Choo.
  • Her ensemble retails for a combined total of more than $3,605.
Gigi Hadid turned heads as she donned a crystal ring on her ear at the WSJ Mag Innovator Awards in New York City on Wednesday.

The model arrived wearing a powder-blue dress from Burberry, which featured a mock-style neckline and a knee-length peplum skirt. The dress was also semi-sheer, and featured ruching across the chest. While Hadid’s exact gown is not available online, Burberry is selling black and white versions for $2,490.

For shoes, she chose $625 pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Hadid’s look was completed with numerous dazzling details. For example, she wore a crystal ring as an earring on her left ear. The jewel is sold in a set on Burberry’s website for $490.

She also wore sparkling rings, and carried a beaded handbag, which was blue and covered in jewels, throughout the night.

She’s not the only Hadid sister to make a fashion statement this week. On Monday, Bella Hadid attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City wearing a black bodysuit designed by Alexander Wang.

Pearls were strategically placed across the suit’s bodice, creating the appearance of belly-button and nipple piercings.

