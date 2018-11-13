11 things you probably didn’t know about Gigi Hadid

caption There is a lot that people don’t know about Gigi Hadid. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is one of the most famed supermodels on the planet. From walking Fashion Month’s most coveted runways with her sister Bella to covering every major magazine in the world, it seems like the model has a life that’s very open to the public eye.

But, just like everyone else, it’s not all that meets the surface with Hadid. There’s actually quite a bit about this supermodel that the general public wouldn’t know. INSIDER listed some of the most surprising facts that you wouldn’t know about Gigi Hadid.

Her real name isn’t Gigi.

caption Gigi’s real name is Jelena. source Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty Images

Gigi’s real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, According to Vogue Paris, Gigi’s mother gave her the nickname, which stuck over the years.

Her mother is a famous model too.

caption Yolanda Hadid is famous in her own right. source Getty/Rob Kim

Not only are her siblings, Bella and Anwar, successful models, but their mother is the one that started the family business. Gigi’s mom is Yolanda Hadid, a successful Dutch-American model and former star in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Her modeling career began when she was a toddler.

caption Hadid has been modeling since she was two. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Hadid told Vanity Fair that she was discovered by Paul Marciano when she was 2 years old. This lead to one of her first modeling gigs in a Baby Guess campaign.

She wanted to pursue a career in criminal psychology.

caption Hadid studied Criminal Psychology. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Elle, Hadid revealed in her Instagram story that if she never became a supermodel, she would’ve stuck to her college studies in Criminal Psychology. But, she also stated that she somehow would’ve found another path in a creative industry:

“I studied Criminal Psychology in college, and although I’m so intrigued by that field of work, I think that if I would have had a career in that, I would’ve still ended up working in something creative instead,” she said in an Instagram story Q&A. “Even after I’m done modeling I think I’ll always be a part of a creative process somehow.”

She loves to cook.

caption Hadid won an episode of Celebrity Masterchef. source Food Network

The supermodel loves to cook, and constantly posts her concoctions on social media. She even impressed Gordon Ramsay with her cooking skills, and won an episode of Celebrity Masterchef.

She’s a skilled equestrian and volleyball player.

caption Hadid has always been very athletic. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

According to Vogue, Hadid was a very ambitious athlete when she was in high school.

“I stopped because I was a really competitive horseback rider and a club volleyball player,” she said. “I went to Junior Olympic qualifiers for volleyball. So, I kind of stopped modeling. I just wanted to have a normal childhood and go to high school.”

She also noted that she stopped playing sports competitively, but gets her exercise in through boxing.

Gigi has a few half siblings.

caption She is also the big sister to Bella and Anwar. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance)

While she’s known to be the oldest sibling of Bella and Anwar Hadid, she actually has two older half-sisters – personal shopper and stylist, Alana Hadid, and owner of Hadid Eyewear, Marielle Hadid.

Gigi is a Taurus.

caption Gigi Hadid. source Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

She was born on April 23, 1995. She is 23 years old.

Gigi has been the cover star of 20 issues of Vogue.

caption She’s graced their covers many times. source John Nacion/STAR MAX

This includes covering the front pages of “Vogue,” “British Vogue,” “Vogue Paris,” and “Vogue Australia.”

She believes in aliens.

caption Gigi thinks there is life out there. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She said that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik believe in the existence of aliens.

She’s also a photographer.

caption Hadid has stepped behind the camera. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model stepped behind the camera to shoot her boyfriend Zayn Malik and supermodel Adwoa Aboah for Versus Versace.

