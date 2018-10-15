Gigi Hadid wore a $1,095 jean jacket with matching denim bike shorts, taking a popular celebrity trend to the next level

caption Gigi Hadid pulled off the bold denim look. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid pulled off a bold head-to-toe denim look at a recent event in New York City.

On Thursday, the model attended Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference wearing a $1,095 double-breasted denim blazer by Matthew Adams Dolan.

Hadid paired the jacket, which features wide cropped sleeves and textured front pockets, with denim bike shorts. She accessorized with metallic silver Christian Louboutin heels and a matching Prada mini purse.

caption Hadid wore her hair down in beachy waves. source Splash News

Hadid is a big fan of the bike shorts trend, which has taken over Hollywood and runways alike over the past year.

The model, who is frequently photographed in the form-fitting item, was spotted courtside at the quarterfinals of the US Open in early September wearing an oversized button-down and white bike shorts.

