People are slamming Gigi Hadid for her McDonald’s Instagram post — and it reveals a massive challenge the fast-food giant still needs to overcome

Gigi Hadid is facing backlash after posting a photo on Instagram sponsored by McDonald’s.

Many fans criticized Hadid for working with the fast-food giant, linking McDonald’s to obesity and low employee pay.

McDonald’s has been working to shift its reputation in recent years, switching to cage-free eggs and burgers made with fresh beef and ending lobbying against minimum-wage increases.

On Sunday, the fashion model posted a photo on Instagram that showed her eating McDonald’s at Coachella.

She captioned the photo, sponsored by McDonald’s: “Pre festival with @mcdonalds yesterday❣️fed & hydrated, thanks friends!”

While plenty of Hadid’s fans loved the photo – which had been liked more than 2 million times as of Monday morning – others took issue with her partnering with the fast-food chain.

“I really do not understand why you would promote McDonalds,” says one comment that has been liked by more than 2,600 people.

“In fact, it utterly baffles me why an intelligent, well informed and influential person like yourself would what to be affiliated with such a company,” the comment said. “Surely it can’t be for the money? There are so many other ways to be ‘fed and hydrated.'”

“You are gorgeous but you are promoting food that leads to obesity and ruins people’s health,” another comment with more than 950 likes said.

“Gigi I love you but maybe pick a different sponsorship they pay poverty wages and pour millions into lobbying against basic rights for their workers,” another said.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. But the fast-food chain has been trying to shift its reputation away from links to obesity and low worker pay.

Under the leadership of CEO Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s has been working to become – and be seen as – a “modern, progressive” burger chain. In March, Politico reported that the company had stopped lobbying against minimum-wage hikes. It has also made changes such as switching to cage-free eggs, removing antibiotics from food, and using fresh beef in certain burgers.