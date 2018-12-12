Gigi Hadid wore a shirt held together by a single button, but that wasn’t even the boldest part of her all-orange outfit

caption Stars can’t get enough of monochromatic outfits in 2018. source Splash News

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York City wearing an all-orange outfit.

The model’s shirt was held together by a single small button.

But her lace-covered orange jeans, made by sustainable couture label RVDK, and $1,295 printed Christian Louboutin boots stole the show.

Bella Hadid wore a similar style of shirt back in October during a stroll around New York City with The Weeknd.

Gigi Hadid could not be missed as she walked around New York City on Tuesday.

Decked out in head-to-toe orange, the model was spotted wearing a leather trench coat by Moschino over a glossy long-sleeved shirt, which was held together by a single small button.

Gigi completed the monochromatic look with high-waisted, lace-covered orange jeans by sustainable couture label RVDK and $1,295 printed Christian Louboutin booties.

caption Gigi also wore bright blood orange eyeshadow. source Splash News

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, wore a similar style of shirt back in October during a stroll around New York City with The Weeknd.

That day, Bella kept warm in a $1,690 navy blue and black puffer coat by Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

Under the jacket, she wore a matching shirt and pant set that looked like it was made of a dark-wash denim-style material from afar. (The Ellie Mae pieces are actually made mostly of cotton.)

Bella left the top unbuttoned from the chest down, exposing her midriff in a makeshift cutout.

caption Meanwhile, The Weeknd wore two jackets, an orange baseball cap, and black skinny jeans. source Splash News

The model accessorized the ensemble with black Dr. Martens boots and a mini Prada handbag.

