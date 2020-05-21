Gigi Hadid talks about being ‘a few months’ pregnant during fashion week and addresses speculations that she has face fillers

caption Gigi Hadid walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid said that she was a few months pregnant during Fashion Month in February on Maybelline’s Instagram livestream on Wednesday.

The supermodel, 25, confirmed the news while responding to speculations that she has fillers on her face.

“I’ve had this since I was born,” she said, referring to her full cheeks.

She added, “Especially Fashion Month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo.”

Hadid continued to explain that she’s “never injected anything” into her face.

As she chatted with makeup artist Erin Parsons and brushed through her eyebrows, Hadid said that people have suspected that she’s manipulated the shape of her eyebrows and used plastic surgery procedures to maintain her round face shape.

“People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born,” Hadid said.

She added, “Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born,” she said.

“Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo.”

Gigi Hadid on whether pregnancy has changed her face shape: “I think I already had the cheeks already, so it’s not like there’s a lot to fill in.” pic.twitter.com/thIidgA4YV — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 20, 2020

In February, Hadid walked runway shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. And when TMZ reported that Hadid and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting a child in April, the outlet said the supermodel was 20-weeks into her pregnancy – meaning she was around one month pregnant during Fashion Month.

Although Hadid previously admitted that her cravings for foods like everything bagels have ramped up, she told Parsons that her appearance hasn’t changed drastically now that she’s about five months into her pregnancy.

“Well, I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in,” she joked, adding that she would welcome bodily transformations while carrying her child because she’s “happy with the natural process of the world.”

She did take the opportunity to address speculations that she’s previously used fillers to enhance her appearance.

“For those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face. I’m so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves,” she said.

“Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel like I’m too much of a control freak that I’m like, what if it goes wrong?” Hadid told Parsons, who remarked that the model’s face had actually thinned out since she was 17 years old.

“It slimmed down for sure, but also, it’s like, I think that people are like, so fast to do permanent things to their face. When really anything – I’ve loved being like, ‘I accept myself how it is.’ That doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities sometimes,” Hadid said.

She explained that instead of rushing to alter her face, she’s learned to use makeup to enhance her features.

“For special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup,” the supermodel said. “Makeup is such a beautiful tool to help you feel your best for special moments but to also accept your beautiful face for exactly how God made it – and your mama and dada.”

Hadid first confirmed the news that she and Malik were expecting their first child together during an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said, explaining that Malik was spending time with her and her family during the pandemic.

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day.”

