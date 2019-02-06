Gigi Hadid recognizes her ‘privilege,’ but hit back at critics who think her ‘whole childhood was fame’

caption At 23 years old, Gigi Hadid is one of the top models in the world. source Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was recently interviewed by Nina Garcia for ELLE magazine’s March cover story.

Hadid was asked to address critics who credit her success in modeling to her family’s fame and connections.

Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid starred on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her father Mohamed Hadid is a real estate mogul.

During an interview for the magazine’s newest cover story, ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia asked Gigi Hadid about “frustration” that some people credit her success to her family’s connections.

“I mean, I understand it,” Hadid replied. “I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege. But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not.”

“My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way,” she continued. “I work hard to honor my parents.”

caption Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Mohamed Hadid in September 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Garcia had noted that Hadid’s mother, former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, has “really helped guide” her three children’s careers: Gigi, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid are all in-demand models.

Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid is currently a real estate mogul. But as a baby, he fled Palestine with his family and lived in a Syrian refugee camp before moving to the US.

Forbes listed Hadid as the seventh highest-paid model in the world for 2018 (with her younger sister Bella clocking in at eight place). But despite her enviable status, Hadid has faced plenty of criticism about the validity of her success.

Back in 2016, iconic model Rebecca Romijn said Hadid and Kendall Jenner were “not true supermodels,” and former Victoria’s Secret angel Stephanie Seymour blasted them, calling them “b—— of the moment.”

“Being a ‘supermodel’ is a relative term,” Jenner wrote on her website in response. “If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn’t take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we’re the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure.”

Garcia echoed this sentiment, noting that Hadid is “part of the first generation of models for whom social media is a key part of the job.”

“I think we will be seen as the generation that really supported each other,” Hadid responded. “There is room for all of us to have just as many followers as the other ones. We want to talk about what we are passionate about, and we really do celebrate each other.”

You can read Hadid’s full interview with ELLE here.

