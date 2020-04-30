Gigi Hadid is sharing recipes for everything from spicy vodka sauce to banana muffins on Instagram

caption The supermodel is a long-time home cook. source Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid shared her recipe for pasta with spicy vodka sauce on Instagram Wednesday night.

Though she didn’t have all the ingredients on hand, she wrote out the recipe as she would typically make it and made notes about her substitutions.

The model has an entire backlog of recipes, including one for banana bread muffins, saved to her Instagram highlights.

Gigi Hadid is something of a chef. Last night, she posted a step-by-step tutorial of how to make pasta with spicy vodka sauce to her Instagram story.

While her mother Yolanda Hadid has been known for her cooking and valuing time at the family dinner table since her days on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it seems her daughter has taken on the same love for being in the kitchen.

caption Gigi’s recipe is posted in full on her Instagram highlight. source Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s recipe calls for garlic, a shallot, tomato paste, heavy cream, red pepper flakes, butter, vodka, Parmesan cheese, and basil for garnish.

Her story takes followers through each step, showing them when to add the vodka and the butter to the pan and how much starchy water they should save for combining the cooked pasta with the sauce.

The sauce starts with caramelizing one clove of garlic, 1/4 of a shallot, and a 1/4 cup of tomato paste. Gigi says to add 1 tablespoon of vodka – cooking it until it’s nearly evaporated – just after the caramelizing and just before adding the 1/2 cup of heavy cream and red pepper flakes. Later on, for the cooked pasta, she says to stir it into the sauce along with 1/4 cup of pasta water and 1 tablespoon of butter. Last but not least, combine 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese into the saucy pasta.

caption Gigi shared every step of the process with her followers. source Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Although it might be tough to get your hands on everything you see on a list of ingredients, especially if you’re limiting visits to the grocery store, the supermodel shared some substitutions that she made for this dinner.

She wrote that she didn’t have vodka, so she simply left it out. Instead of a shallot, she used a smaller amount of red onion. She didn’t have basil for garnish, but she did have a tomato and basil-flavored tomato paste so she used that.

Gigi saved the recipe to her Instagram highlight titled “From My Kitchen II.”

She has an extensive collection of dishes and cakes saved to an older highlight, “From My Kitchen,” including a full recipe for banana muffins.

caption The full recipe is posted to Gigi’s Instagram stories highlight. source Gigi Hadid/Instagram

As a United Nations Children’s Fund supporter, Hadid shared her muffin recipe as part of a UNICEF initiative to keep kids learning at home while their schools are closed.

Whether you’re home with your kids or cooking for one, it seems that Hadid has enough recipes to inspire amateur cooks for weeks.