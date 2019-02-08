Gigi Hadid wore a red velvet jacket with matching satin pants, bringing the pantsuit trend to the runway

- source
- Amber De Vos/Getty Images
- Gigi Hadid wore a bold red pantsuit during Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.
- The outfit consisted of a velvet red blazer over a burgundy turtleneck.
- A pair of bright-red satin pants added a silky sheen to the monochromatic look.
- Hadid has worn similarly striking outfits in the past.
A classic pantsuit has always been a stylish wardrobe staple, but the trend has had a major revival lately thanks to sleek ensembles from the likes of Meghan Markle and Blake Lively.
Gigi Hadid modeled a bold take on the look during Tom Ford’s Fall Winter 2019 show for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
- source
- Victor Virgile/Getty Images
The model’s pantsuit brought several fabrics together into one sleek ensemble. She modeled a deep-red velvet blazer over a burgundy turtleneck, which was a dark contrast to the bright-red satin pants that added a silky sheen to the outfit.
A pair of red velvet heels completed the monochromatic look.
- source
- Amber De Vos/Getty Images
Her recent outfit calls to mind the bright-red pantsuit she wore to the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards in June 2016.
- source
- George Pimentel/Getty Images
Hadid also modeled a similarly monochromatic red velvet look during the Max Mara show for Milan Fashion Week in February 2017. She was dressed in a red velvet skirt with a matching semi-sheer turtleneck and coat.
- source
- Estrop/Getty Images
The model recently put a spin on the pantsuit trend by donning a striking orange ensemble while hitting the streets of New York City in December 2018.
- source
- Splash News
Read more: Gigi Hadid wore a shirt held together by a single button, but that wasn’t even the boldest part of her all-orange outfit
If Hadid’s latest New York Fashion Week outfit is anything to go by, it looks like pantsuits and touches of velvet detailing will continue to be a major trend in 2019.