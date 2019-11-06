Gigi Hadid slams ‘unrealistic expectations’ after fans complained about her street style ‘not being sexy enough’

caption Gigi Hadid photographed in New York City on November 5, 2019. source Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid responded to fans on Tuesday who criticized her outfit in recent paparazzi photos.

One person wrote, “idk what happened to her iconic street style,” while another appeared to criticize Hadid’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell.

“It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval,” Hadid replied on Twitter. “Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

“I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so,” she continued. “Over the snarky comments.”

The fan account @doublegiforce, which Hadid follows, retweeted the photo with the added commentary, “What happened is called Mimi.”

“Mimi” almost certainly refers to Hadid’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. The two began working together around 2016 after running in similar social circles in their home state of California.

“U guys need to calm tf down sometimes,” Hadid replied on Twitter. “It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

“Not just talking about this specific comment,” she continued in an additional tweet. “U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice.”

“I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.”

The original poster replied to Hadid and clarified that he or she “didn’t mean to upset” anyone.

“i mean i just don’t like the recent outfits, i liked the old ones better,” they wrote. “and i think that’s great, dress however u want….”

Hadid also responded separately to a now-deleted tweet from a different account.

“I like what I wear and wear it for that reason,” she wrote. “It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”

Back in 2018, Cuttrell told Coveteur that Hadid’s more shrouded look is intentional.

“I think that you don’t need to show skin to be sexy. It’s more about how you carry yourself and being effortless,” she said. “For [Gigi], for the CFDAs, I wanted her to make a high-fashion statement. She wore The Row and was completely covered up, and she looked so beautiful.”

caption Gigi Hadid arrives to the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. source James Devaney/GC Images

However, it’s unclear which comments Hadid had noticed, as neither person she replied to had criticized her for not looking “sexy” or showing enough skin.

On Monday, Hadid attended the annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event in a long-sleeve, floor-length green dress with a relatively high neckline – and was roundly praised by her fans online, including the fan account she replied to.

Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.