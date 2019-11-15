Stars including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have come out in support of Taylor Swift after she accused Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of blocking her from performing old songs

caption Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are just a couple of celebrities who have Taylor Swift’s back. source Tony Barson / Contributor/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/

Celebrities are supporting Taylor Swift after she said record label owners Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta were impeding her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards.

Swift made a direct plea to fans via Twitter and Instagram on Thursday night asking them “to talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control” over her.

caption Record executives, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ithaca Holdings

The singer wrote that the pair were blocking her from playing her old music for her Artist of the Decade performance at the upcoming AMAs.

“The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished,” Swift tweeted.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Since posting her statement, #IStandWithTaylor is trending on Twitter and a fan-made Change.org petition has racked up more than 68,000 signatures of support at the time of writing.

“My heart is so heavy right now,” Selena Gomez wrote in a lengthy Instagram story on Friday.

“… You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.”

An incensed Halsey clapped back at the label for “punishing” Swift, also writing on Instagram about the lack of autonomy artists have over their work.

“These people are protected because they inspire complicity with fear,” she said. “Banking on the illusion that people will not stand up for her. That the world will say she’s overreacting. You’re barking up the wrong tree.”

The “Without Me” singer also shared a video of her belting out Swift’s 2010 single, “Mean,” which was reportedly inspired by a feud she had with a music critic.

Gigi Hadid who featured in Swift’s, “Bad Blood” music video in 2015 wrote: “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is ????????

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

Lily Allen, who wrote about her personal battles against the record industry in her 2019 autobiography, “My Thoughts Exactly,” also shared solidarity for Swift through a number of tweets, drawing from her own experience.

“Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?”

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

Country singer Jordan Pruitt also gave her take on the dispute as she questioned whether Braun and Borchetta’s business tactics could be a form of harassment.

“The things that @scottborchetta + Scooter Braun are continuing to do to @taylorswift13 are not only wrong, they should be illegal!’ she wrote. ‘You ‘men’ should focus your sights on things other than bullying the Artist of this CENTURY. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. PERIODT.”

The things that @scottborchetta + Scooter Braun are continuing to do to @taylorswift13 are not only wrong, they should be illegal! You “men” should focus your sights on things other than bullying the Artist of this CENTURY. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. PERIODT. — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) November 15, 2019

Singer Tinashe tweeted: “Fuck that. We’re here with you … It genuinely makes me sick to my stomach,” and Swift’s long-time friend Ruby Rose wrote in an Instagram story: “This is not ok.”

Braun and Borchetta manage Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, David Guetta, Idina Menzel, and Kayne West.

caption Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Fans have also since implored Swift’s “ME!” duet partner and Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie to weigh in on the issue, commenting on his Instagram post of the pair from 29 weeks ago.

One fan wrote: “Brendon, please voice your support for Taylor. It will help the cause a lot and means a lot to Swifties,” while another said: “We know you were the only male artist to support her during scooter and scott situation last time, and I do hope you do so this time as well!”

During a live stream on July 1, Urie ranted about Braun, calling him a “piece of shit,” and referring to the “toxic dudes doing toxic bullshit in this toxic industry,” following the announcement of Braun’s controversial acquisition of Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records.

Fans also reached out to Swift’s friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran with one fan asking him on Instagram: “Hey Ed, can you reach out to @scooterbraun in support of @taylorswift ?”

Fans lashed out at Sheeran back in July for keeping quiet about the ordeal when it unfolded. He later responded to a comment and implied he had been consoling the singer: “I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do.”

caption Ed Sheeran paired up with Swift for two songs on her respective albums, “Red” and “Reputation.” source Anna Webber/Getty Images

Braun and Borchetta’s managed artists have yet to comment on Swift’s statement.

