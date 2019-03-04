Gigi Hadid wore $165 sheer socks that gave an edgy twist to her colorful minidress

caption Gigi Hadid hit the streets of Paris in style. source Splash News

Gigi Hadid wore sheer black socks with a colorful tie-dye minidress while attending a Dior cocktail party in Paris on Sunday.

She paired the $165 Prada socks with a $2,130 Prada minidress featuring a swirling pink and white tie-dye pattern.

The outfit was styled the same way for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2018.

Bella Hadid was also spotted in an edgy all-black ensemble on the same day.

Gigi Hadid has been hitting the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week, and her street style seems to be just as on-trend as her runway ensembles.

The 23-year-old model attended a Dior cocktail party in Paris on Sunday wearing a colorful tie-dye Prada minidress with some edgy accessories.

caption She wore a colorful tie-dye design by Prada. source Splash News

The silk satin dress had a swirling pink and white design, while the crystal and sequin embellishments added a touch of sparkle. It retails for $2,130 on Moda Operandi, though is currently sold out at the time of this post.

She paired the bright, eye-catching dress with $165 sheer black Prada socks for an edgy and modern twist. The socks matched the black strap on her dress.

caption Her sheer Prada socks added an edgy twist. source Splash News

The eye-catching look was styled the exact same way for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2018.

caption The outfit made its runway debut in September 2018. source Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Her sister Bella Hadid also wore an edgy look to the same event. She opted for a darker ensemble made up of a black dress with a knee-length black leather jacket and matching boots.

caption Bella Hadid opted for an all-black ensemble. source Splash News

It looks like trendy yet contrasting street style runs in the Hadid family.