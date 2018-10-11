Gigi Hadid looked like a walking optical illusion in a sheer top and color-block pants

caption Gigi Hadid rocked several trends at once. source Splash News

Gigi Hadid wore an outfit incorporating several trends while attending Bella Hadid‘s birthday party on Tuesday.

Gigi wore a sheer top with color-block pants by Freya Dalsjø.

Her outfit created an optical illusion that made it look as if she was wearing underwear as outerwear.

Bella previously hit the runway with a neon version of the color-blocking trend, which is making a comeback.

Bella Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday on Tuesday night. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, arrived at her party in New York City wearing an outfit that created an optical-illusion effect, making it look as if she was wearing underwear over her clothes.

Gigi opted for a sheer, black bodysuit with a black bra underneath, which Teen Vogue reported was the $98 Luxe Triangle Bra by Fleur du Mal. Her top allowed her to pull off both the sheer trend and the underwear-as-outwear trend at the same time, which stars like Rihanna have made one of the most popular looks of the moment.

caption Hadid went with a sheer top. source Splash News

She made a bold statement in high-waisted pants by Freya Dalsjø. The pants were mostly black with panels of contrasting cream, brown, and gold, creating a color-block effect.

caption She paired the sheer top with some color-block pants. source Splash News

Color blocking hasn’t quite taken over the fashion scene yet, but it seems like it’s slowly making a comeback. Bella rocked a neon version of the trend while walking in the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week in September.

caption Bella Hadid walked in the Prabal Gurung show in September. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If Gigi’s most recent look is anything to go by, it looks like celebrities are starting to take the look from the runway to the streets this fall.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.