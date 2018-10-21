Gigi Hadid wore $840 sneakers that look like white tube socks and accessorized with a $2,390 handbag

By
Lucy Yang, Insider
-
Gigi Hadid pulled off the bold shoe design.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

  • On Thursday, Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that retail for $840.
  • Designed to look like tube socks, the pull-on shoes feature thick rubber soles and white knit fabric.
  • Hadid paired the sock sneakers with gray sunglasses, pink- and white-striped cut-off jeans, and a simple white long-sleeved top.
  • She also accessorized with a white Prada handbag that retails for $2,390.

Like fellow model Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid is a fan of bold shoe designs.

On Thursday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of Vetements x Reebok sneakers that retail for $840. Designed to look like tube socks, the pull-on shoes feature thick rubber soles and white knit fabric.

Hadid wore her hair down in loose waves.

Splash News

Hadid paired the sock sneakers with gray sunglasses, pink- and white-striped cut-off jeans, and a simple white long-sleeved top.

She also accessorized the casual look with a white Prada handbag that retails for $2,390.

